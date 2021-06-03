Nintendo Switch console bundles are discounted at eBay

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

At eBay, the highly-rated seller Antonline is listing two Switch bundles that are a little more affordable than it’d be to purchase each of the included items separately. Starting with the most appealing bundle (in terms of value and what’s included), the limited edition console with an Animal Crossing-inspired design comes with New Pokémon Snap and a one-year family membership to Nintendo Switch Online, which altogether costs $379 (usually $395). Note that Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn’t included with this console.

Animal Crossing Switch bundle $379

$395

5% off At eBay, you can get the limited edition Animal Crossing Switch console, New Pokémon Snap, and a one-year family membership to Nintendo Switch Online for $379 (usually $395 altogether). $379 at eBay

Game & Watch handheld $40

$50

20% off This modern take on Nintendo’s retro Game & Watch handheld includes playable versions of the first two Mario titles. $40 at B&H Photo

Also at eBay, you can get the best-ever price on Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM4 over-ear wireless headphones that have noise cancellation. Originally $349, the well-rated seller Pro-distributing is selling the black-colored model for $260. This deal hasn’t been beaten by other retailers, and it might not be beaten during Prime Day 2021 either.

Sony WH-1000XM4 $200

$350

43% off Sony’s 1000XM4 headphones improve on their popular predecessors with new features like multipoint pairing and automatic speech detection. They retain the same excellent comfort and top-notch sound quality. $200 at eBay

If you haven’t played Resident Evil: Village yet, digital retailer Eneba is knocking the cost of the $60 game down to just $42. Add the game to your cart, then put in the code VillagePeople at checkout to get 30 percent off the latest first-person horror game from Capcom.

Resident Evil Village $42

$60

30% off Resident Evil Village is the latest installment in the horror gaming franchise. It’s the direct sequel to RE7, and you assume the role of Ethan Winters, a guy who just can’t catch a break. $42 at Eneba (Steam PC)

Satechi announced a new stand and hub for the iPad Pro (the models released in 2018 and later with a USB-C port), and it’s 20 percent off of its $100 price when you put in the code IPADPRO at checkout. We haven’t tested it out, but it seems like a useful gadget if you want to pretend that your iPad Pro is a desktop monitor. It has an HDMI port (4K at 60Hz), one USB-A port, one USB-C PD port with up to 60W charging, a headphone jack, and an SD card and microSD card reader.

Satechi aluminum stand and hub for iPad Pro $80

$100

20% off Get 20 percent off of Satechi’s new stand and hub for the iPad Pro until June 6th at midnight PT by entering offer code IPADPRO at checkout. $80 at Satechi