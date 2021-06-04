Apple’s AirPods Max are $30 off at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Apple’s over-ear AirPods Max are $30 less than usual at Amazon and Best Buy today. Normally $549, every color option is $520 (Best Buy has most, but not all, colors at this price). Are they worth the purchase even with this slightly more affordable cost? If you’re a discerning shopper looking for unparalleled design and build quality, as well as great sound quality and ease of use, then perhaps they’ll be worth it to you.

This price is hundreds more than the likes of Sony’s WH-1000XM4 and Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, both of which will serve most people very well. My colleague Chris Welch notes in his review, though, that the AirPods Max are tough to beat on the little details that might make a big difference with your day-to-day use of them. Things like the comfort, intuitive Digital Crown controls, easy device switching, and spatial audio give them the nod versus other options.

Apple AirPods Max $470

$549

15% off Apple’s AirPods Max feature exemplary build quality, sound phenomenal, and keep up with the best at noise cancellation. $470 at Woot

If you want to spend far less than the cost of the AirPods Max today, we have other deals to show you, like this one on the Shure digital condenser mic that can plug in via USB or Lightning for Apple products. It’s available for almost half off at Guitar Center for $55 (normally $100). This is the Motiv MV5, which the site lists as the previous generation model. It offers real-time audio monitoring with its 3.5mm jack, and it can connect to PC, macOS, Android, and iOS devices that use the Lightning port.

If you’re still gaming on a PS4, the Back Button Attachment for your DualShock 4 controller might be of interest. Originally $30, it’s just $15 at Target. The accessory attaches at the bottom and provides two paddle buttons that can be mapped to activate whichever button on the controller you’d like. For instance, if clicking R3 is annoying to you, just map it to one of the paddles. Or perhaps it’s where you’d like one of the D-pad arrows to be delegated.

Sony Back Button Attachment for PS4 $15

$30

50% off Snap this accessory onto your DualShock 4 to add extra buttons that could make a big difference in how you play your favorite games. $15 at Target

Fitbit’s Charge 4 fitness tracker is down to $100 at Amazon and Best Buy (originally $150). This model is a good fit for people who want comprehensive tracking without the need for a bigger, pricier smartwatch. It has built-in GPS for tracking walks, runs, and bike rides, as well as a heart rate monitor and support for contactless payments. Both the black and maroon models are discounted at Amazon, and they include small and large bands in the box.

Fitbit Charge 4 $100

$150

34% off Fitbit’s Charge 4 has the look and feel of the previous model, but is enhanced with built-in GPS and Spotify control, as well as Fitbit Pay support, smart wake, and a blood oxygen sensor. Battery life may last up to seven days, or up to five hours with continuous GPS use. $100 at Amazon

$100 at Best Buy