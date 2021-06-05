This useful GorillaPod tripod is $30 off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

This week’s best deals are all over the place, but in a good way. There’s the ever-handy GorillaPod tripod shown above, as well as excellent deals on Sony noise-canceling headphones and the PC version of Resident Evil Village. You can also find other deals that are likely still up for grabs here, including the first notable discount on the Apple AirPods Max, as well as hefty price cuts on the Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker and Sony’s Back Button attachment for the PS4.

If you’ve been browsing the web for some Father’s Day gift ideas, check out our gift guide that’s full of fun — but thoughtful — suggestions. Also, Prime Day 2021 is coming up soon. Amazon recently confirmed it’ll take place over two days, spanning from Monday, June 21st, through Tuesday, June 22nd. We’ll have more extensive Prime Day coverage as we get closer to the event, but, for now, here are the deals to look out for this weekend.

Joby’s GorillaPod tripod is useful to have in a pinch. Compared to traditional tripod models, this one can wrap its legs around lots of different things, be it a tree branch, monitor arm, or chair. This particular model works with any device that connects to a standard tripod mount, and it includes a smartphone attachment. Normally $80, it’s $50 right now at Best Buy.

You’ve probably heard us go on about Sony’s WH-1000XM4 before. They’re fantastic if you want great sound quality, effective noise cancellation, comfort, and more. The WH-1000XM4 are a great value worth their original $349 price tag. However, you don’t have to pay that much now if you’re cool with a refurbished pair from a well-rated eBay seller. Right now, they’re just $200.

Capcom’s latest horror game, Resident Evil Village, is deeply discounted for PC (Steam) at digital storefront Eneba. Normally $60, it’s around $40 when you use the offer code VillagePeople at checkout. This is the latest installment in the Resident Evil franchise, and a direct continuation of Resident Evil 7’s story.

You can get a discount for the console version, too, if you have a PlayStation or Xbox console. It’s $10 off its normal price at Amazon and Walmart.