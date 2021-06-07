Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi routers are cheaper than ever for Prime members

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Amazon is gearing up for Prime Day 2021 — which is happening on Monday, June 21st, and Tuesday, June 22nd — by releasing some teaser deals for Prime members. Today’s big deal is on the Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router. It’s normally $129, but you can get one for $83. This is a good starting point if you have plans to build a multiroom mesh Wi-Fi system to blanket every corner of your home in reliable internet access.

This router has two ethernet ports, one for a modem and another for any other device you’d prefer to have wired for the fastest speeds. The Eero 6 claims to cover 1,500 square feet with Wi-Fi signal, and you can easily add another one to your network to expand coverage.

If you want to dive into the Eero ecosystem more fully, Prime members can also grab a three-pack of Eero’s latest networking gear for the best-ever price. Get a router plus two extenders for $181 (originally $279). Note that the extenders (usually $89 each) lack ethernet ports, but it’s still a good deal if you want Wi-Fi all over your home.

Facebook’s latest Portal smart display is $100 at Amazon and Best Buy, dropping well below its original $179 price. Previously, the best-ever price was $130. We’ve recommended displays like these several times during the pandemic, but they’re useful to have for more normal times, too. With this model, you can jump into video chats with friends and family on Facebook or WhatsApp or with work or fun meetups over Zoom. This model can find you in the frame by panning and zooming automatically as you walk around the room. It also features Alexa integration for smart home control or just to ask Alexa a question.

If you want a device that can do all of the above, but you’d rather have it connected to your big, gorgeous TV instead, Facebook’s Portal TV will suit you better. It connects to your TV’s HDMI port. This one’s $100 as well, down from its original $150 price.

Logitech’s Folio Touch keyboard case for the 11-inch iPad Pro is back down to $130 at Amazon and Best Buy. If the idea of spending $299 on Apple’s Magic Keyboard doesn’t sit well with you, this is a good alternative. It features backlit keys and a trackpad, and when you aren’t typing, it can be folded into modes that are ideal for sketching or watching movies.

This 750W modular power supply from EVGA that’s 80 Plus Gold rated for energy efficiency is $80 at Amazon. Its price usually hovers between $100 and $140, so it’s a good time to buy if you’re in the market for an upgrade. This wattage will deliver the necessary amount of power for the most demanding graphics cards on the market, like the new Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti. It’s fully modular, too, so you can remove some of the cables that might not be necessary for you, like SATA if you’re opting for M.2 drives instead.

