Razer’s Kishi for Android is cheaper than ever

The Razer Kishi is one of the best mobile controllers out there, and you can get it for significantly less than it usually costs at Amazon and Best Buy. Normally $80, the version of the controller made for Android costs $55. The Kishi is compact, yet it can expand to fit most phones (excluding the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra). It features passthrough USB-C charging, and its overall design looks like a Nintendo Switch, but people who are used to gaming on an Xbox Series X controller should feel at home with the feel and arrangement of the Kishi’s buttons, sticks and triggers.

We saw a few fire sales on Microsoft’s Surface Duo folding Android phone last month, and Woot is back with another one — just for AT&T subscribers, though. You can get a new Surface Duo with 128GB of storage for $550 or double the storage for $620. Either one comes with a one-year warranty from Microsoft.

The latest pre-Prime Day deal that Amazon is running is a TV promo that loops in Toshiba’s 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition model that has Dolby Vision HDR. It’s one of the best Fire TV Edition models you can buy, and through Saturday, it’s $310 for Prime members instead of $430. In case you aren’t aware, Fire TV Edition means that Amazon’s streaming software is built into the TV, so you can get right to streaming Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more shortly after you turn it on.

If you have a significantly bigger budget for a 4K TV, consider checking out Amazon and Best Buy’s deals on Sony 4K TVs and LG OLED TVs (you’ll get 10 percent back on one of these TVs if you purchase at Amazon with a Prime credit card). The 55-inch LG A1 OLED is $200 off at $1,400, and it comes close to having feature parity with more expensive models in LG’s lineup. Keep in mind that it has one fewer HDMI port (three versus four) and its processor is from a previous generation of OLEDs. Notably, this OLED has a 60Hz refresh rate, so it won’t be ideal for gaming at fast refresh rates like pricier OLEDs are, though it’ll still look amazing on this display.

If you do want an OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, consider stepping up to the LG C1 OLED. The 48-inch model costs the same as the 55-inch A1 above at $1,400. The 55-inch model is $1,600, and we’ve included links for that model below. Retailer BuyDig is honoring this deal, as well, but it includes a $50 Visa gift card and a complimentary four-year accidental warranty with purchase.

There’s a $10 discount happening on physical versions of Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster for PS4 and the Nintendo Switch. You can find the game available with this small price cut at Best Buy and Amazon, costing $40 instead of $50.