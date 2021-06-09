The Apple Watch Series 6 is $70 off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The latest Apple Watch model is $70 off at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. You can buy the Apple Watch Series 6 in the color of your choice starting at $329 for the 40mm GPS model or $359 for the 44mm version. As usual, Best Buy has the biggest selection of colors in both sizes as well as the advantage of being able to pick up your order in-store at your convenience.

Depending on the color you’re after, this is likely the cheapest that the one you want has been. The red Series 6 has been the lone colorway to have seen even better discounts before, including one in late April that saw it selling for just $249.

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS) $359

$429

The bigger Apple Watch Series 6 will be better suited to people with larger wrists or those who would prefer to have a larger display than what's on the 40mm Series 6.

$359 at Walmart

LG’s 32-inch 1440p gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium costs $297 at Amazon. It’s a great deal for a big monitor that’s capable of fast refresh rates for PC gaming as well as console gaming on the Xbox Series X. PC can take full advantage of its 165Hz refresh rate over DisplayPort, but it tops out at 144Hz in QHD on Series X via HDMI (assuming you have the right cable, which this monitor doesn’t include).

LG 32-inch 1440p gaming monitor $297

$400

LG's 32GN650-B gaming monitor has a 32-inch VA panel at QHD resolution. It has a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and it supports height, tilt, and pivot adjustments.

Prime members can get a home security bundle at Amazon containing its brand-new Echo Show 5 with an improved built-in camera and two Blink Outdoor 2 security cameras for $115. It’s another one of Amazon’s pre-Prime Day 2021 deals that Prime members can snag ahead of the big shopping event that starts on June 21st and lasts through June 22nd. This new Echo Show 5 usually costs $85 by itself, and the camera kit is priced at $180, so you’re getting a great deal here.

New Echo Show 5 with two Blink Outdoor 2 cameras $115

$265

Prime members can get this pre-Prime Day deal on the new Echo Show 5 and two Blink Outdoor 2 cameras for $115.