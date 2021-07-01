Insignia batteries are steeply discounted at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Batteries don’t usually come cheap, so if you have lots of battery-operated gadgets and remotes, you might want to stock up during Best Buy’s big sale happening today. Many of the store’s alkaline batteries from in-house brand Insignia are over half off their usual price. The most appealing offer is the 33-piece assortment pack for $7 (usually $20) that includes 12 AAA, 12 AA, four C, and four D batteries, with one 9V battery .

If you just need more commonly sized batteries, you can get a 36-pack of AA and AAA batteries that includes 24 AA and 12 AAA batteries for $5.95 (usually $16.99). Best Buy has other varieties of batteries on sale today, including AAAA and coin batteries for watches, if you want to take a look yourself.

Through July 4th, you can get a great deal on Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse that includes a charging dock at Best Buy. It’s usually $169 for the mouse itself, but you can get it for $129 — better yet, this deal includes a $50 Steam gift card. That gift card might come in handy if you’ve had your eye on a few deals in Steam’s Summer Sale.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate with $50 Steam gift card $130

$169

24% off Razer’s most customizable wireless mouse, the Basilisk Ultimate, includes a charging dock. In addition to letting you tweak the Chroma RGB, it has a removable sniper button and an adjustable scroll wheel. $130 at Best Buy

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go is discounted at Best Buy, but just so you know, it isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve seen yet for the 12.4-inch laptop. The base model in each color with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD costs $598.49, down from $700. We’ve seen it sell for $30 less, but only once before at B&H Photo.

It’s understandable that you might want more storage space, and the model with a 256GB SSD costs $750. That previous deal at B&H that I just told you about offered this model for a much better price of $679. Still, if you missed out, today’s sale isn’t too bad.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go $599

$700

15% off Microsoft’s more budget-friendly take on the Surface Laptop, the Laptop Go, has a lower-resolution screen, less power, and fewer features. But it’s considerably cheaper. It might be what you’re looking for if the Surface Go is too small. $599 at Best Buy

A pair of Mackie CR3-XBT monitors with Bluetooth and three-inch woofers is $10 off its usual price today at B&H Photo and Amazon. The limited edition silver-trimmed CR3-XBT is available for $110 at B&H Photo, while Amazon has the neon green-trimmed model for the same price. These might be a good fit for your work desk or for your entertainment center to play records.

Mackie CR3-XBT $110

$120

9% off The CR3-XBT have three-inch woofers, 0.75-inch silk-dome tweeters, and an all-wood cabinet. It features a headphone jack on its front, with inputs for TRS and RCA cables on its back. It supports Bluetooth, so you can connect devices wirelessly, too. $110 at B&H Photo

$110 at Amazon