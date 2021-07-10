Kickstart your weekend with this week’s best tech deals

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The weekend has arrived, bringing with it an assortment of great discounts on everything from student-centric laptops to headphones to some games that launched as recently as this week. We’ve rounded up many of the highlights below, and if you’re looking for the best of the best and not just what’s currently on sale, we’ve also updated our comprehensive guides to the best streaming devices and best gaming laptops, both of which offer a host of entertainment options for looking to escape the summer heat.

You don’t necessarily need to opt for a Google Nest Wifi system or a similar mesh network in order to boost your home’s Wi-Fi network — sometimes a simply Wi-Fi extender like the TP-Link AC750 will do. If you have a compatible router, the dual-band device will help boost its signal (not increase its speed), helping to alleviate dead zones in your home via a wired or wireless connection. Right now, you can pick TP-Link’s compact extender at Amazon for $20, a $15 discount and its lowest price to date.

The Monster Hunter franchise has seen resurgent in the West in recent years thanks to blockbuster hits like Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise. However, the latest Nintendo Switch spin-off, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, is less about slaying monsters as it is catching them. The turn-based title is vibrant and a bit cliche, but if you’re looking for a MonHun game with a lighter tone and tried-and-true JRPG mechanics, Wings of Ruin is already on sale at Amazon for $50, nearly 20 percent of the list price.

If you’re a PC gamer who wants to make the most of titles like Fortnite and Apex Legends, a competent gaming mouse is a must-have accessory. Thankfully, the Logitech G502 Hero — the wired counterpart to our top pick for the best wireless gaming mouse — is an affordable way to go, with 11 customizable buttons, programmable lighting, and a flexible weight system that allows you to adjust the resistance to your liking on the fly. Typically on sale for around $50, Logitech’s G502 is currently available at Amazon for $38, the steepest price cut we’ve seen on the popular gaming mouse.

The Acer Swift 3 isn’t our No. 1 pick for the best student laptop, but it’s one of our go-to recommendations for college students given checks all the right boxes. It’s lightweight and performs well for the price, and at Costco, it’s available with 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor for $490. Like all configurations, Costco’s members-only variant also touts an integrated fingerprint reader, a healthy selection of ports, and a backlit keyboard for after-hours work. We admit that the Swift 3’s sturdy, aluminum build won’t win any design competitions, but it’s also a budget laptop that won’t break the bank, either. Read our review.

Other deals of note