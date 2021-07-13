BuyDig’s Google Nest Hub bundles are steeply discounted on eBay

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

For many, the best smart display is the one that features whichever virtual assistant they prefer, whether it be Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. However, despite its sluggish performance, it’s hard to argue against the Google Nest Hub if you’re already invested in Google’s ecosystem or own one of the many products under the Nest umbrella. The latest model touts a 7-inch display, reliable sleep tracking, and better sound, thanks to a 1.7-inch driver, rendering it more than just a premium photo frame that rolls through images you have stored in the cloud. And like all smart displays, it allows you to control every facet of your home, from your lighting and the TV to the temperature in your living room.

For a limited time, you can pick up a Google Nest Hub (second-gen) and a budget-friendly Nest Thermostat for $167 through BuyDig’s official storefront on eBay. If you prefer a smart speaker over a thermostat, BuyDig is also offering the same Hub model with a Google Nest Audio for $140, more than $100 off what they would cost if you were to purchase them separately. Read our review.

Google Nest Hub (second-gen) bundle $167

$230

28% off The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with sleep tracking and a 7-inch touchscreen that automatically adjusts itself to the lighting in your room. BuyDig’s bundle also includes a Nest Thermostat, the entry-level thermostat in Google’s current lineup. $167 at eBay

If you’re looking to add further convenience to your home, Best Buy is offering a three-pack of Philips Hue white and color smart bulbs for $135, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the popular smart home accessory in recent months. The dimmable, Bluetooth-enabled A19 bulbs allow for more than 16 million colors, and while you won’t be able to take full advantage of them without opting for the optional Hue Bridge, you’ll still be able to shuffle through the full spectrum of colors with just a few taps on your smartphone.

Philips Hue white and color ambiance bulbs (three-pack) $135

$0 Philips’ Bluetooth-enabled smart bulbs feature simple functionality and allow for a broad range of colors, giving you a quick means for controlling your lighting sans a Hue Bridge. Best Buy

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube isn’t our favorite streaming device — that would be the Chromecast with Google TV — but there’s something to be said about versatility. The apt-titled Cube essentially represents the middle ground between a streaming device and a smart speaker, while offering the same functionality found on the like-minded Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The capable streamer features support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+, for instance, along with hands-free functionality and a hexa-core processor that ensures the Cube’s interface is the snappiest of all Amazon’s current streaming devices.

Normally $120, the Fire TV Cube is currently available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for $100, which is nearly the lowest price we’ve seen on the streaming device outside of Amazon Prime Day. Read our review.

For better or worse, dedicated shooters are becoming far less common as smartphones begin to dominate our pockets. Keeping a steady hand while shooting video on your phone is rarely easy, however, which is why picking up a stabilizer like the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 isn’t a bad way to go if you’re looking to achieve a more professional look while on the move. The foldable, last-gen gimbal provides solid object tracking, 15 hours of battery life, and the ability to switch from landscape to portrait mode in a flash, as well as a “Sports Mode” for those times when you need the gimbal to move just a bit quicker.

If you can do without magnetic mounts and the bundled accessories that come with the Osmo Mobile 4, Amazon is offering 21 percent off the OM3, bringing down the price to an all-time low of $79. Read our review.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 $79

$99

21% off DJI’s third-gen Osmo Mobile 3 isn’t new, but it remains a good option for those looking to add a more stable, professional touch while shooting with their phone on the go. $79 at Amazon