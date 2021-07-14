HyperX’s excellent Cloud Alpha S gaming headset is just $90 at Amazon

The gaming industry saw explosive growth in 2020, with more than half of US residents turning to video games as a way to pass the time, socialize, and generally entertain themselves during the pandemic. If you’re new to the whole gaming thing, however, you might want to consider picking up a capable headset before jumping into competitive play. Thankfully, everything in HyperX’s headset lineup is consistently reliable, with the Cloud Alpha S being a solid choice for those looking for clean sound, comfort, and a subtle look that should mesh well with just about anything. Right now, the jet black model is on sale at Amazon for $90, nearly matching the best price we’ve seen on the wired headset. Read our review.
Like HyperX, Blue is a company that’s become synonymous with reliability. The Blue Yeti is a certifiable classic, though it’s not always the cheapest given how popular USB mics have become in the era of never-ending Zoom meetings and virtual meetups. The versatile mic is easy to set up and just as simple to use, and its three-capsule microphone can capture clear, warm sound that should be appeal to both amateur podcasters and anyone wanting a more professional setup. Normally $120, the Blue Yeti is available at Woot for $100, a decent percentage off even it’s not the lowest price we’ve seen.
If you’re in need of a no-frills mouse, the Logitech MX Master 2S is available at Lenovo for $50 with coupon code MXMASTER50 (discount applies at checkout). The last-gen device isn’t as capable as the upgraded MX Master 3 — there’s no magnetic scroll wheel or USB-C support — but the professional mouse remains a great budget buy at half the cost. Its main selling point is its comfortable ergonomic build. It’s also outfitted with a 4,000 DPI sensor and support for Logitech Flow, a feature that lets you quickly transition between multiple computers by simply moving your mouse cursor from one device to the next.
Other deals of note
- The Xbox Series S is $290 at Costco (members only), the lowest price we’ve seen yet on Microsoft’s rare console. Read our review.
- A two-pack of Anker’s 20W Powerpoint III Nano Charger is $25 at Amazon, 14 percent off the usual list price.
- Amazon’s third-gen Echo Dot is on sale at Woot for $25, one of the better prices we’ve seen on the puck-like device outside of Prime Day.
- The red Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS) is still $319 at Amazon, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the celebrated smartwatch outside of Amazon Prime Day. Read our review.
- Apple’s AirPods Max are $478 at Amazon and $480 at Best Buy, their best-ever price. Read our review.
- The gold configuration of Jabra’s Elite 75t earbuds is $120 at Best Buy and $119 at Amazon, just slightly above their best-ever price. Read our review.
- A 6-foot Amazon Basics USB-to-Lighting cable is $7 at Woot, nearly 50 percent off.
- DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 Gimbal is $80 at Amazon, matching the lowest price we’ve seen on the last-gen stabilizer. Read our review.