HyperX’s excellent Cloud Alpha S gaming headset is just $90 at Amazon

You can also save on Blue’s go-to mic and the last-gen MX Master 2S

By Brandon Widder

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge

The gaming industry saw explosive growth in 2020, with more than half of US residents turning to video games as a way to pass the time, socialize, and generally entertain themselves during the pandemic. If you’re new to the whole gaming thing, however, you might want to consider picking up a capable headset before jumping into competitive play. Thankfully, everything in HyperX’s headset lineup is consistently reliable, with the Cloud Alpha S being a solid choice for those looking for clean sound, comfort, and a subtle look that should mesh well with just about anything. Right now, the jet black model is on sale at Amazon for $90, nearly matching the best price we’ve seen on the wired headset. Read our review.

Like HyperX, Blue is a company that’s become synonymous with reliability. The Blue Yeti is a certifiable classic, though it’s not always the cheapest given how popular USB mics have become in the era of never-ending Zoom meetings and virtual meetups. The versatile mic is easy to set up and just as simple to use, and its three-capsule microphone can capture clear, warm sound that should be appeal to both amateur podcasters and anyone wanting a more professional setup. Normally $120, the Blue Yeti is available at Woot for $100, a decent percentage off even it’s not the lowest price we’ve seen.

Blue Yeti microphone

  • $100
  • $130
  • 24% off

The Blue Yeti is a tried-and-true USB mic. The well-built device is incredibly easy to use and features onboard controls for simple operation, ensuring you can capture studio-quality sound in your bedroom or home office with ease.

If you’re in need of a no-frills mouse, the Logitech MX Master 2S is available at Lenovo for $50 with coupon code MXMASTER50 (discount applies at checkout). The last-gen device isn’t as capable as the upgraded MX Master 3 — there’s no magnetic scroll wheel or USB-C support — but the professional mouse remains a great budget buy at half the cost. Its main selling point is its comfortable ergonomic build. It’s also outfitted with a 4,000 DPI sensor and support for Logitech Flow, a feature that lets you quickly transition between multiple computers by simply moving your mouse cursor from one device to the next.

Logitech MX Master 2S

  • $50
  • $100
  • 51% off

Logitech’s MX Master 2S proves sometimes less is more — at least when priced accordingly. The last-gen mouse boasts a comfortable ergonomic build, a 4,000 DPI sensor, and an adaptive scroll wheel. Normally $100, it’s currently available for $50 at Lenovo with coupon code MXMASTER50.

Other deals of note

