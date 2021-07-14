HyperX’s excellent Cloud Alpha S gaming headset is just $90 at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The gaming industry saw explosive growth in 2020, with more than half of US residents turning to video games as a way to pass the time, socialize, and generally entertain themselves during the pandemic. If you’re new to the whole gaming thing, however, you might want to consider picking up a capable headset before jumping into competitive play. Thankfully, everything in HyperX’s headset lineup is consistently reliable, with the Cloud Alpha S being a solid choice for those looking for clean sound, comfort, and a subtle look that should mesh well with just about anything. Right now, the jet black model is on sale at Amazon for $90, nearly matching the best price we’ve seen on the wired headset. Read our review.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S $90

$130

31% off The HyperX Cloud Alpha S benefits from swappable ear pads, a minimalist design, and great sound, rendering it an easy choice for both PC and console gamers. $90 at Amazon

Like HyperX, Blue is a company that’s become synonymous with reliability. The Blue Yeti is a certifiable classic, though it’s not always the cheapest given how popular USB mics have become in the era of never-ending Zoom meetings and virtual meetups. The versatile mic is easy to set up and just as simple to use, and its three-capsule microphone can capture clear, warm sound that should be appeal to both amateur podcasters and anyone wanting a more professional setup. Normally $120, the Blue Yeti is available at Woot for $100, a decent percentage off even it’s not the lowest price we’ve seen.

Blue Yeti microphone $100

$130

24% off The Blue Yeti is a tried-and-true USB mic. The well-built device is incredibly easy to use and features onboard controls for simple operation, ensuring you can capture studio-quality sound in your bedroom or home office with ease. $100 at Woot

If you’re in need of a no-frills mouse, the Logitech MX Master 2S is available at Lenovo for $50 with coupon code MXMASTER50 (discount applies at checkout). The last-gen device isn’t as capable as the upgraded MX Master 3 — there’s no magnetic scroll wheel or USB-C support — but the professional mouse remains a great budget buy at half the cost. Its main selling point is its comfortable ergonomic build. It’s also outfitted with a 4,000 DPI sensor and support for Logitech Flow, a feature that lets you quickly transition between multiple computers by simply moving your mouse cursor from one device to the next.

Logitech MX Master 2S $50

$100

51% off Logitech’s MX Master 2S proves sometimes less is more — at least when priced accordingly. The last-gen mouse boasts a comfortable ergonomic build, a 4,000 DPI sensor, and an adaptive scroll wheel. Normally $100, it’s currently available for $50 at Lenovo with coupon code MXMASTER50. $50 at Lenovo

Other deals of note