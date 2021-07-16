Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Whether you’d like to admit it or not, school is quickly approaching. And if you’re in need of a reliable laptop that won’t force you to completely deplete your savings, Chromebooks aren’t a bad way to go. The best Chromebooks deliver great value for the money, and many offer terrific performance for far less than you would pay for a more premium machine. Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 is one such device, even if the high-end convertible is one of the more expensive Chromebooks on the market right now.

Currently discounted at Best Buy to $619, the 2021 model packs in 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an Intel 11th Gen Core i5, which is more than enough processing power for most people. Moreover, it boasts a great keyboard and a brilliant 3:2 screen, along with two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and enough battery life for a full day in the classroom — virtual or otherwise. Read our review.

Like the now-discontinued HomePod, the HomePod Mini is somewhat easy to forget. Apple’s pint-sized answer to the Echo Dot and Google Nest Mini still produces good sound for its size, though, and Siri remains a viable alternative to Alexa and Google Assistant, despite lagging behind when it comes to features and functionality. The compact smart speaker also plays nice with HomeKit-compatible devices and Apple Music, rendering it a device really built for those who are already entrenched in the Apple ecosystem. Normally $100, B&H Photo is offering a rare $10 discount on Home Pod Mini, bringing the price down to $90 for a limited time. Read our review.

With COVID-19 restrictions easing and in-person gatherings become more commonplace again, now might not be a bad time to pick up an extra controller for your Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Windows 10 machine. Thankfully, the black incarnation of Microsoft’s latest Xbox Wireless Controller is compatible with all three and remains available at Amazon and the Microsoft Store for $49, matching its second-lowest price. Unlike the previous model, the new-ish controller features a textured grip, USB-C support, and a dedicated Share button, letting you quickly capture and share your content with the press of a button. Read our hands-on review.

