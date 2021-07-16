Whether you’d like to admit it or not, school is quickly approaching. And if you’re in need of a reliable laptop that won’t force you to completely deplete your savings, Chromebooks aren’t a bad way to go. The best Chromebooks deliver great value for the money, and many offer terrific performance for far less than you would pay for a more premium machine. Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 is one such device, even if the high-end convertible is one of the more expensive Chromebooks on the market right now.
Currently discounted at Best Buy to $619, the 2021 model packs in 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an Intel 11th Gen Core i5, which is more than enough processing power for most people. Moreover, it boasts a great keyboard and a brilliant 3:2 screen, along with two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and enough battery life for a full day in the classroom — virtual or otherwise. Read our review.
Like the now-discontinued HomePod, the HomePod Mini is somewhat easy to forget. Apple’s pint-sized answer to the Echo Dot and Google Nest Mini still produces good sound for its size, though, and Siri remains a viable alternative to Alexa and Google Assistant, despite lagging behind when it comes to features and functionality. The compact smart speaker also plays nice with HomeKit-compatible devices and Apple Music, rendering it a device really built for those who are already entrenched in the Apple ecosystem. Normally $100, B&H Photo is offering a rare $10 discount on Home Pod Mini, bringing the price down to $90 for a limited time. Read our review.
With COVID-19 restrictions easing and in-person gatherings become more commonplace again, now might not be a bad time to pick up an extra controller for your Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Windows 10 machine. Thankfully, the black incarnation of Microsoft’s latest Xbox Wireless Controller is compatible with all three and remains available at Amazon and the Microsoft Store for $49, matching its second-lowest price. Unlike the previous model, the new-ish controller features a textured grip, USB-C support, and a dedicated Share button, letting you quickly capture and share your content with the press of a button. Read our hands-on review.
Other deals of note
- Amazon’s third-gen Echo Dot is on sale at Woot for $25, one of the better prices we’ve seen on the last-gen Echo device outside of Prime Day. Read our review.
- Apple’s AirPods Max are available at Amazon in two color configurations (blue or pink) for $465, their lowest price yet. Read our review.
- Woot is offering 42 percent off a used Ring Video Doorbell 3, knocking the final sale price down to $105. It comes with a 90-day warranty, a far cry from Amazon’s one-year warranty, but Amazon has inspected and verified the condition of each unit.
- A two-pack of Anker’s USB-C adapters is $9 at Amazon, the lowest price we’ve yet on the basic but convenient peripherals.
- Hori’s Split Pad Pro is $40 at Amazon, matching its best-ever price. Read our review.
- Jabra’s Elite 85T earbuds are $180 at Amazon and Best Buy, the second-lowest price we’ve seen on the excellent true wireless earbuds. Read our review.
- HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S is available at Amazon for $90, nearly matching the best-ever price on the wired gaming headset. Read our review.
- Blue’s Yeti mic is on sale at Woot for $100, one of the better prices we’ve seen on the tried-and-true microphone.