The week’s best deals include smart home gadgets, Chromebooks, and gaming headsets

Though we’re hitting the sleepy, dog-days of summer and there aren’t any big sale events on the horizon, there are still plenty of great deals out there if you know where to look. This week we found bargains on bundles of Google’s Nest Hub and Nest Thermostat, HyperX’s excellent gaming headset, the best Chromebook you can get right now, and Amazon’s kids-focused Fire HD tablets. Check them out below.

For a limited time, you can pick up a Google Nest Hub (second-gen) and a budget-friendly Nest Thermostat for $167 through BuyDig’s official storefront on eBay. If you prefer a smart speaker over a thermostat, BuyDig is also offering the same Hub model with a Google Nest Audio for $140, more than $100 off what they would cost if you were to purchase them separately. Read our review.

Google Nest Hub (second-gen) bundle $167

$230

28% off The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with sleep tracking and a 7-inch touchscreen that automatically adjusts itself to the lighting in your room. BuyDig’s bundle also includes a Nest Thermostat, the entry-level thermostat in Google’s current lineup. $167 at eBay

If you’re new to the whole gaming thing, you might want to consider picking up a capable headset before jumping into competitive play. Thankfully, everything in HyperX’s headset lineup is consistently reliable, with the Cloud Alpha S being a solid choice for those looking for clean sound, comfort, and a subtle look that should mesh well with just about anything. Right now, the jet black model is on sale at Amazon for $90, nearly matching the best price we’ve seen on the wired headset. Read our review.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S $90

$130

31% off The HyperX Cloud Alpha S benefits from swappable ear pads, a minimalist design, and great sound, rendering it an easy choice for both PC and console gamers. $90 at Amazon

Currently discounted at Best Buy to $619, the 2021 Chromebook Spin 713 from Acer packs in 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an Intel 11th Gen Core i5, which is more than enough processing power for most people. Moreover, it boasts a great keyboard and a brilliant 3:2 screen, along with two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and enough battery life for a full day in the classroom — virtual or otherwise. It’s the best Chromebook you can get right now. Read our review.

The top-tier 10-inch Fire HD 10 Kids tablet, which was just updated earlier this year, includes a bigger, better-quality screen, faster performance and more RAM, and up to 12 hours of battery life with USB-C charging. Normally $200, but this week’s sale brings it down to $130. Check out our review of the full Fire HD 10 2021 lineup for more info.

If you want something smaller or a little cheaper, the Fire HD 8 Kids is available for $90, while the base model Fire 7 Kids is down to $60. All versions come with a kid-friendly case, two-year damage protection, and a year subscription to Amazon’s Kids Plus content service.

| Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids $130

$200

35% off The top-of-the-line Amazon tablet for Kids, the Fire HD 10 Kids features a bigger, sharper screen, slimmer bezels, a faster processor, and up to 12 hours of battery life. It is available in versions for kids 3 to 7 or 6 to 12. $130 at Amazon

$130 at Amazon (Kids Pro)

