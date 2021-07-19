 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Anker batteries, cables, and chargers are discounted on Amazon

Snag some for vacation or your next dorm room

By Cameron Faulkner

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Whether you’re gearing up for the back-to-school season or just looking for some extra charging kits to make your vacation go a little smoother, Anker’s latest discounts at Amazon might have what you’re looking for. There are a handful of products on sale, including a three-pack of iPhone cables (USB-A-to-Lightning) for $19.49 instead of $30, and a clever power strip with two outlets and three USB ports (two USB-A ports and one USB-C 18W PD port) for $26 instead of $36. There’s also a 15W Qi wireless charging pad available for $20 instead of $30, but it doesn’t include a power adapter.

The niftiest device that’s discounted today is Anker’s Powercore Fusion wall charger-meets-battery pack. The black-colored GaN charger with a 10,000mAh battery within costs $34.50 today instead of $46. With it, you can charge devices up to 20W via USB-C or up to 15W when you use that port and the USB-A simultaneously, whether you’re connected to the wall or using the Fusion as a battery pack. It probably won’t be powerful enough to charge your laptop while you use it (unless you use something like a Chromebook), but it seems great for smaller devices and accessories. Check out Dieter Bohn’s review right here.

Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

In case you wanted to snag Apple’s new and improved Siri Remote for the Apple TV streaming boxes, Verizon has it available for $10 less than Apple’s price. You can get one for $50 right here. You don’t need to have purchased one of the new Apple TVs to use it; it’s compatible with previous models that run Apple’s tvOS software, including the last-gen Apple TV 4K that costs $120 at B&H Photo today, down from $180.

Apple’s Siri Remote is included with the latest Apple TV 4K, but it’s also compatible with the 2017 model and the Apple TV HD. It has an iPod-style scroll wheel, a five-way click pad, touch controls, and more.

There are some other great deals happening today, even if their discounts are small:

