Anker batteries, cables, and chargers are discounted on Amazon

Whether you’re gearing up for the back-to-school season or just looking for some extra charging kits to make your vacation go a little smoother, Anker’s latest discounts at Amazon might have what you’re looking for. There are a handful of products on sale, including a three-pack of iPhone cables (USB-A-to-Lightning) for $19.49 instead of $30, and a clever power strip with two outlets and three USB ports (two USB-A ports and one USB-C 18W PD port) for $26 instead of $36. There’s also a 15W Qi wireless charging pad available for $20 instead of $30, but it doesn’t include a power adapter.
The niftiest device that’s discounted today is Anker’s Powercore Fusion wall charger-meets-battery pack. The black-colored GaN charger with a 10,000mAh battery within costs $34.50 today instead of $46. With it, you can charge devices up to 20W via USB-C or up to 15W when you use that port and the USB-A simultaneously, whether you’re connected to the wall or using the Fusion as a battery pack. It probably won’t be powerful enough to charge your laptop while you use it (unless you use something like a Chromebook), but it seems great for smaller devices and accessories. Check out Dieter Bohn’s review right here.
In case you wanted to snag Apple’s new and improved Siri Remote for the Apple TV streaming boxes, Verizon has it available for $10 less than Apple’s price. You can get one for $50 right here. You don’t need to have purchased one of the new Apple TVs to use it; it’s compatible with previous models that run Apple’s tvOS software, including the last-gen Apple TV 4K that costs $120 at B&H Photo today, down from $180.
There are some other great deals happening today, even if their discounts are small:
- Apple HomePod Mini costs $90 at B&H Photo (normally $100).
- Google Pixel Stand wireless charger (the only Qi charger to provide the fastest wireless charging speeds for the Pixel 3, 4, 5) is $37 at Woot (usually $80).
- Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless earbuds are $190 at Amazon, which is the most affordable price online for a new set.
