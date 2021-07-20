Apple’s AirPods Max are cheaper than ever at Best Buy and Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Apple’s AirPods Max over-ear headphones are more affordable than ever today at Best Buy and Amazon. Normally around $500 in recent weeks, each color option costs $455 (Best Buy has each color for this price, while Amazon’s selection is a little more spotty). It’s pricier than many competing noise-canceling headphones from the likes of Sony and Bose, but these have unrivaled build quality and materials, as well as solid performance in just about every regard. This price drop makes its minor flaws a little more excusable, like that it requires a $35 cable if you want to listen to music with a wire, and that its carrying case isn’t so great.

Apple AirPods Max $490

$549

11% off Apple’s AirPods Max feature exemplary build quality, sound phenomenal, and keep up with the best at noise cancellation. $490 at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is the latest remaster to hit the Nintendo Switch, and you can save $10 already on the cartridge-based version of the game from a reputable seller on eBay. Usually $60, it’s $50 right now. The entry in the Zelda franchise originally released on the Wii in 2011, and one of the biggest changes in the remaster is the new option to play it without motion controls. Nintendo also made several other quality of life improvements, including better performance. Since Breath of the Wild 2 isn’t releasing any time soon, this might hold you over.

You can count on us to tell you whenever Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite — arguably the best e-reader in terms of price and features — goes on sale. Well, the time has come again, and now you can get the ad-supported model with 8GB of storage for $85 ($45 off). This matches the lowest price yet. If you’d prefer more storage for audiobooks, the 32GB model with ads costs just $105 ($55 off). Either model is waterproof and has a high-resolution display that makes text pop.

Gadget accessory brand Nomad has kicked off its summer sale, where it’s offering 30 percent off of everything it sells. They’re known most for their leather-based goods, like cases, Apple Watch straps, charging pads, laptop sleeves, wallets, and more. So, if you need some new protection for your tech, it’s worth heading over there and copying the code SUMMER30 to paste into checkout should you find something you like.