The latest iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets are each $100 off today

If you’ve been waiting for a sizable deal on the new M1 processor-equipped 12.9-inch iPad Pro or the 10.9-inch iPad Air released last year, you can save $100 on either model now at Amazon. Starting with the iPad Pro, the base model in space gray that comes with 128GB of storage costs $999 at Amazon. That’s $100 off the usual cost, which is great considering this iteration includes a brilliant Mini LED Liquid Retina XDR display with more contrast and color depth than in previous models.

10% off Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro features the company’s own M1 processor, Thunderbolt, and the best display of any tablet available. $999 at Amazon

It’s understandable if you might be after something a little less pricey instead. At Best Buy and Amazon, you can save $100 on the base model of the 2020 iPad Air that has a 10.9-inch screen and — like the iPad Pro — a USB-C port for charging. Normally $599 for the 64GB version, it’s $499 now.

These are both good deals, but it’s tough to recommend purchasing through these retailers if you’re a student or educator because Apple’s back-to-school promotion is a smarter way to buy. The price for the same iPad Air is $549, but you’ll get a set of AirPods at no extra charge. In the case of the iPad Pro mentioned above, you can get it for the same price through Apple and get AirPods at no extra charge.

Best Buy has a fantastic deal on a three-pack Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system. Normally $279, it’s $181 today. This bundle includes one Eero 6 router that has two ethernet ports, one for your modem and another that can go to a preferred device or an ethernet switch. You’ll also get two Eero 6 wireless extenders that don’t have ethernet but can extend the signal to more parts of your home.

36% off The Eero 6 mesh router system covers up to 5,000 square feet and is good for internet speeds up to 500Mbps. It also supports Zigbee for connecting smart home devices. $181 at Best Buy

If you own a PS4 or PS5, I suggest picking up Yakuza: Like a Dragon at Best Buy today. The limited edition release that includes a steelbook case costs $25 (usually $60), and with this game disc inserted into your PS5, you can get the PS5 update for no extra cost. This game is available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but for PlayStation gamers, this is a tough deal to pass up. Unlike previous Yakuza games, this one’s a turn-based RPG, but it still has the franchise’s signature humor and drama.

59% off The latest Yakuza game, Like a Dragon, puts a turn-based RPG spin on the series. In that way, it’s very different from its predecessors, but its signature humor is still intact. $25 at Best Buy