Sony’s last-gen WH-1000XM3 cost less than ever at Best Buy

It’s sometimes easy to dismiss the previous generation of a product in favor of the latest version. In most cases, that’s smart to do, unless a deal is just too good to pass up. Case in point, Sony’s WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones that released in 2018 are down to their lowest price yet at Best Buy today and through Sunday. Originally $350 (but usually selling between $220-$270 most days), you can get them new in the black colorway for $170. Amazon was offering this price earlier today, but it appears to have sold out for the moment.

Compared to the 1000XM4 that released in 2020, the XM3s aren’t far behind. They are comparable in terms of sound quality, battery life, comfort, and with their noise cancellation effect. Though, the XM4 are unique in that they have an auto on / off playback sensor when you put on or take off the headphones, and they can connect with two Bluetooth sources simultaneously. We’ve seen that newer model go for as low as $250 during Prime Day recently, but you’d currently be able to buy two sets of XM3s at Best Buy to match the XM4’s price as it stands today.

Also part of Best Buy’s three-day “Black Friday in July” sale, MSI’s Sword 15 gaming laptop is a couple hundred dollars off its normal price. Normally $1,200, it’s $1,000 now. That’s not a bad deal for what specs are inside, including the Intel Core i7-11800H processor, Nvidia’s RTX 3050 Ti graphics chip, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and 8GB of RAM. It has a 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The sum of its components equal a solid midrange gaming laptop that should be capable of delivering playable frame rates in many games after some tweaking.

We featured a similar deal recently for the newly released The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch, but the cartridge version of the game is $9 off at Best Buy right now. Unfortunately, this deal doesn’t extend to the digital version, but the discount is nice if you were thinking about grabbing this game at your local Best Buy ahead of the weekend.

