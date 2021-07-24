The Apple Watch Series 6 is $279 at Best Buy and Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The best deal available today is on the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 with Wi-Fi and GPS connectivity. Usually $399, it’s just $279 at Best Buy through Saturday, July 24th. Amazon is honoring this deal, too, even going a bit lower with a $265 price (though, act fast as Amazon’s stock tends to sell out faster than Best Buy’s). The thing is, this price cut is limited to the Product Red colorway that has a red aluminum case and a red sport band. This is great news for people who can’t get enough of the color red in their lives, but it’s probably not most people’s first choice in terms of how they’d like their Apple Watch to look. It’s hard to argue with the price, though. We’ve seen it sell for $20 less than this, but not since late in April. Read our review of the Apple Watch Series 6.

Best Buy and Amazon are offering the best price yet on Jabra’s latest true wireless earbuds, the Elite 85t. You can pick up a set for $170. These originally sold for $230, but have dropped down to $200 on occasion. This model has active noise cancellation, and their ability to pair with two devices at once via Bluetooth makes them unique among competitors like the AirPods Pro and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. Read our review.

In other headphone news, if you happen to be in the market for a pair of noise-canceling, wireless headphones that are good, but not too expensive, look no further than Sony’s WH-1000XM3. Their name doesn’t roll off the tongue, but the value at this price is indisputably great. These are comfy, over-ear headphones that sound wonderful and block out all sorts of noise. They’re on sale at Best Buy for $170 through Sunday, their most affordable price to date. Read our review.

At Best Buy, you can land a complimentary 128GB microSD card when you purchase a Nintendo Switch Lite at MSRP ($200). That’s a solid promo, as a microSD card is something that a large percentage of Switch owners will likely find themselves in need of quickly. The Switch Lite has 32GB of storage built-in, and that’s only enough for a few games. So, if you’re shopping for a Switch Lite, get it at Best Buy to have this freebie added to your cart at checkout.

Nomad, a company that makes leather goods to both protect and make your tech look more spiffy, is hosting its summer sale through Sunday. Right now, you can get 30 percent off of everything — except for items that are already discounted — by entering offer code SUMMER30 at checkout.

Best Buy is offering Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 for $30, which is $10 less than it typically costs. It’s a fantastic deal for a game of its size and quality, but it’s an even better deal if you were hoping not to shell out the full amount to get the enhanced director’s cut for the PS4 or PS5 when it launches on August 20th. Ghost of Tsushima owners will need to spend $29 to upgrade if playing on either console, so you’ll have spent $60 in total by taking advantage of this deal instead of $70. Read our review.

