Apple’s AirPods Pro are $179 in-store at Staples through the rest of July

Currently beating the best price by $10

By Cameron Faulkner

The AirPods Pro, the best wireless earbuds for people who use Apple products, pictured next to an iPhone 11 Pro Max and MacBook Pro. Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Staples is hosting some stellar back-to-school deals this week, especially if tech is on your checklist. The AirPods Pro are $179 (visible on the third page of the ad) and are available at this price in-store only. Originally $249, these have been falling in price, but it’s not often that they sell for less than $189. It’s worth mentioning that Staples is also offering Apple’s HomePod Mini for $89, which ties for the lowest price yet. Unlike the AirPods Pro, Staples is offering this miniature smart speaker in-store or online.

Apple HomePod Mini

  • $89
  • $99
  • 11% off

HomePod Mini is the only smart speaker Apple currently sells. It’s more affordable than the standard HomePod was when it was still in production, and its output is predictably smaller. However, it has many of the same features.

As noted by Slickdeals, the second-generation Apple Pencil that’s compatible with iPads that have a USB-C port is $99 at Best Buy and Amazon (delivery at Amazon currently delayed to August 12th). This is $30 lower than its usual price, and students who want to take notes during class should hop on this deal. Compared to the first-generation Apple Pencil that clumsily recharges via an iPad’s Lightning port, this one magnetically attaches to the side of your iPad to power up.

Brydge has kicked off its back-to-school sale today, lasting through Sunday, September 5th. It’s offering deals on many of its accessories, including screen protectors, cases, Bluetooth keyboard cases, and USB-C hubs. You can shop on Brydge’s site or Amazon for the deals. Here are the most appealing offers so far:

Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Anker is offering a solid deal on its 20W Nano USB-C wall charger that includes a six-foot Lightning to USB-C cable. You can get the two together for $24, down from $30. Considering that Apple’s similarly powerful 20W charger costs $19 by itself and doesn’t include a fast-charging cable, this bundle stands out as a great deal.

