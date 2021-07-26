Apple’s AirPods Pro are $179 in-store at Staples through the rest of July

Staples is hosting some stellar back-to-school deals this week, especially if tech is on your checklist. The AirPods Pro are $179 (visible on the third page of the ad) and are available at this price in-store only. Originally $249, these have been falling in price, but it’s not often that they sell for less than $189. It’s worth mentioning that Staples is also offering Apple’s HomePod Mini for $89, which ties for the lowest price yet. Unlike the AirPods Pro, Staples is offering this miniature smart speaker in-store or online.
As noted by Slickdeals, the second-generation Apple Pencil that’s compatible with iPads that have a USB-C port is $99 at Best Buy and Amazon (delivery at Amazon currently delayed to August 12th). This is $30 lower than its usual price, and students who want to take notes during class should hop on this deal. Compared to the first-generation Apple Pencil that clumsily recharges via an iPad’s Lightning port, this one magnetically attaches to the side of your iPad to power up.
Brydge has kicked off its back-to-school sale today, lasting through Sunday, September 5th. It’s offering deals on many of its accessories, including screen protectors, cases, Bluetooth keyboard cases, and USB-C hubs. You can shop on Brydge’s site or Amazon for the deals. Here are the most appealing offers so far:
- Brydge’s 10.2 Max Plus, a wireless keyboard with a spacious trackpad made for the seventh and eighth-generation iPad, costs $100 (usually $130) at Amazon. Read more about it in Sam Byford’s review of the larger 12.9-inch version made for the iPad Pro, which is unfortunately not discounted.
- The Brydge 11 Pro Plus, a wireless keyboard with a trackpad made for the iPad Pro (11-inch), costs $120 at Amazon (usually $150). The model that can fit a 12.9-inch iPad Pro costs $140 (usually $170).
- The Brydge 10.5 Go Plus, a wireless keyboard with a trackpad that’s made for the Microsoft Surface Go and Go 2, costs $100 at Amazon. It’s usually $140. The bigger 12.3 Pro Plus made for the Surface Pro 4-7 models is $130, down from $150 at Amazon. Read more about the 10.5 Go Plus and 12.3 Pro Plus in Dan Seifert’s review.
Anker is offering a solid deal on its 20W Nano USB-C wall charger that includes a six-foot Lightning to USB-C cable. You can get the two together for $24, down from $30. Considering that Apple’s similarly powerful 20W charger costs $19 by itself and doesn’t include a fast-charging cable, this bundle stands out as a great deal.
