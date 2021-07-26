Apple’s AirPods Pro are $179 in-store at Staples through the rest of July

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Staples is hosting some stellar back-to-school deals this week, especially if tech is on your checklist. The AirPods Pro are $179 (visible on the third page of the ad) and are available at this price in-store only. Originally $249, these have been falling in price, but it’s not often that they sell for less than $189. It’s worth mentioning that Staples is also offering Apple’s HomePod Mini for $89, which ties for the lowest price yet. Unlike the AirPods Pro, Staples is offering this miniature smart speaker in-store or online.

As noted by Slickdeals, the second-generation Apple Pencil that’s compatible with iPads that have a USB-C port is $99 at Best Buy and Amazon (delivery at Amazon currently delayed to August 12th). This is $30 lower than its usual price, and students who want to take notes during class should hop on this deal. Compared to the first-generation Apple Pencil that clumsily recharges via an iPad’s Lightning port, this one magnetically attaches to the side of your iPad to power up.

Brydge has kicked off its back-to-school sale today, lasting through Sunday, September 5th. It’s offering deals on many of its accessories, including screen protectors, cases, Bluetooth keyboard cases, and USB-C hubs. You can shop on Brydge’s site or Amazon for the deals. Here are the most appealing offers so far:

Anker is offering a solid deal on its 20W Nano USB-C wall charger that includes a six-foot Lightning to USB-C cable. You can get the two together for $24, down from $30. Considering that Apple’s similarly powerful 20W charger costs $19 by itself and doesn’t include a fast-charging cable, this bundle stands out as a great deal.

