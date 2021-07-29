Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is at its lowest price ever at Best Buy today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air with the M1 processor is an excellent, lightweight productivity laptop for school or work. It has excellent performance, stellar battery life, and runs completely silently, thanks to its fanless design. At Best Buy, you can save up to $250 off the price of the 8GB RAM / 256GB storage model, bringing it down to just $750, the lowest price we’ve seen yet. Read our review.

To get the best deal, you need to be signed into a My Best Buy account (free) and then toggle the option for the limited time student deal, which knocks another $100 off the discounted $850 price. If you need more storage, the 512GB version is getting the same discount, bringing its price down to $1,000.

In 2019, Amazon claimed to have sold more than 100 million Alexa devices. It’s a massive number, and while we haven’t heard more recent sales figures since, that number has surely only grown with the arrival of devices like the fourth-gen Amazon Echo. Even today, the spherical smart speaker remains a great entry point into the smart speaker realm, allowing you to play music, control your smart home, and carry out a million other hands-free tasks that once required you to make use of an abundance of apps. The latest Echo also produces robust, room-filling sound, with a surprising amount of bass and clarity. Read our review.

If you haven’t opted for a smart speaker yet — or would like to upgrade from a previous-gen device — you can purchase a pair of 2020 Amazon Echos at Target for $120, nearly $80 off the typical retail price. To take advantage of the deal, simply add both speakers to your cart.

In recent years, a steady internet connection has become more vital, whether due to streaming or the new, WFH-friendly approach many companies are continuing to adopt. Luckily, there’s also been no shortage of devices meant to combat shoddy Wi-Fi. Eero’s latest networking gear is a prime example, and it will work with Wi-Fi 6 and internet speeds of up to 500MBps. The bundle, which is on sale at Amazon for $223, includes two extenders and a router, one featuring dual ethernet ports and an integrated Zigbee smart home hub. It’s an easy way to expand your network and boost your home’s Wi-Fi.

Despite the fact many of today’s best gaming mice offer wireless functionality and ample customization, there’s nothing wrong with picking something that excels when it comes to the fundamentals, like Razer’s DeathAdder V2. The wired mouse is one of the best you can currently buy, with a comfortable design, a basic assortment of buttons, and a 20,000 CPI sensor that allows for plenty of precision when you need it most. As part of its ongoing back-to-school promotion, GameStop is currently offering the DeathAdder V2 for $40, the lowest price we’ve seen on Razer’s budget-friendly mouse.

