Enjoy these tech deals for your Fourth of July weekend

If you’re in the US, you might be prepping for some exciting Independence Day plans. Whatever you’re getting up to — whether it be drinks with close friends and family or fireworks, if it’s safe in your area — we’ve pulled together some tech deals we think are worth your while. Plenty of retailers and manufacturers are offering great discounts this weekend on a wide variety of tech, including phones, video games, handy travel accessories, and more.
Preowned games are B2G1 free at GameStop
Whether you have a Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X, or another platform, you can load up on games this weekend with GameStop’s latest promo. If you add three preowned games to your cart, you’ll receive the least expensive one for free at checkout.
Save $100 with Woot’s deal on a refurbished iPhone 12 Mini
Normally, the iPhone 12 Mini costs $699 new, but if you aren’t too picky, Woot is selling a refurbished version for $100 less. Better yet, the retailer says these are “Grade A” units, which means they won’t have anything more than minimal cosmetic wear. These work on GSM and CDMA carriers.
Flying soon? Grab a Bluetooth transmitter for $25 this weekend
If you’re planning some air travel in the near future, you might want to figure out an elegant way to connect your wireless headphones to in-flight entertainment. Twelve South’s AirFly Duo can connect to two headphones simultaneously, and this weekend it’s down to just $25.