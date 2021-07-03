Enjoy these tech deals for your Fourth of July weekend

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re in the US, you might be prepping for some exciting Independence Day plans. Whatever you’re getting up to — whether it be drinks with close friends and family or fireworks, if it’s safe in your area — we’ve pulled together some tech deals we think are worth your while. Plenty of retailers and manufacturers are offering great discounts this weekend on a wide variety of tech, including phones, video games, handy travel accessories, and more.

Preowned games are B2G1 free at GameStop

Whether you have a Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X, or another platform, you can load up on games this weekend with GameStop’s latest promo. If you add three preowned games to your cart, you’ll receive the least expensive one for free at checkout.

Save $100 with Woot’s deal on a refurbished iPhone 12 Mini

Normally, the iPhone 12 Mini costs $699 new, but if you aren’t too picky, Woot is selling a refurbished version for $100 less. Better yet, the retailer says these are “Grade A” units, which means they won’t have anything more than minimal cosmetic wear. These work on GSM and CDMA carriers.

Flying soon? Grab a Bluetooth transmitter for $25 this weekend

If you’re planning some air travel in the near future, you might want to figure out an elegant way to connect your wireless headphones to in-flight entertainment. Twelve South’s AirFly Duo can connect to two headphones simultaneously, and this weekend it’s down to just $25.

Twelve South AirFly Duo $25

$50

50% off The AirFly Duo Bluetooth transmitter and receiver features an integrated 3.5mm cord, long battery life, and can connect to two sets of headphones. It’s great for in-flight entertainment or for pairing Bluetooth headphones to your Nintendo Switch. $25 at Twelve South