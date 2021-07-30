A three-pack of Google Nest Minis is only $64 at eBay right now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Like Amazon’s Echo Dot, the Google Nest Mini is a miniature take on the larger smart speakers that came before it. The compact device doesn’t boast the same sound quality as the Nest Audio, but it's impressive for its size, especially when mounted to a wall or placed in a smaller room. What’s more, it packs backlit volume buttons and many of the same features that have come to define the category, including the ability to answer voice queries, control your smart home, and play music, adding to its overall versatility.

If you’re already tapped into the Google ecosystem or are looking for an inexpensive way to strew audio throughout your home, BuyDig is currently offering a three-pack of Google Nest Minis on eBay for $64, significantly less than if you were to pay per Mini. Read our review.

Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack has officially arrived, however, if you’re looking for a cheaper means for charging your iPhone 12, 12 Pro, or an older device that supports Qi charging, there’s always Apple’s MagSafe Charger. The simple, wired accessory attaches magnetically to the latest iPhone 12 models and allows for 15-watt charging speeds when paired with a 20-watt power brick (sold separately). And while far slower than a traditional USB-C cable — it takes about an hour to charge an iPhone 12 to 40 percent — it’s also more convenient, especially given that it can charge AirPods models with a wireless charging case and older Qi-compatible accessories. Normally $40, Apple’s MagSafe Charger is currently available at Woot for $30, matching its best-ever price.

Apple MagSafe Charger $30

$40

26% off Apple’s wired MagSafe Charger is nothing short of convenient. While slow, the magnetic device can still juice an iPhone 12 to 50 percent within an hour. It also offers Qi support, meaning it can charge older iPhone models and the wireless charging case that comes with some AirPods models. $30 at Woot

The latest MacBook Air launched less than a year ago and, like all Apple products, it’s not exactly known for being cheap. If you still want to make the jump to Apple’s M1 chip, however, Best Buy is currently knocking $250 off the price of the 256GB model with 8GB of RAM, a new low for Apple’s 13-inch laptop. To take advantage of the deal before it expires on August 1st, you need to log in or sign up for a free My Best Buy account and enroll in the Student Deals program, a move that takes an additional $100 off the $850 sale price.

If you’re unfamiliar with the latest MacBook Air, it’s currently one of the best laptops you can buy. The 2020 model boasts excellent battery life, impressive performance, and a well-built design. Plus, it’s available in three colorways: gold, space gray, and silver. Read our review.

