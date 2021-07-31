A starter pack of Nanoleaf’s stunning canvas panels is $50 off at Costco today

If you like your lighting to be on the adventurous side, rest assured that Nanoleaf’s canvas light panels aren’t made to be subtle. The touch-sensitive squares are flashy and versatile, with the ability to display more than 16 million colors and a modular design that lets you place them in a variety of patterns. The bright LED panels also work with all the major smart home platforms, and can cycle through a number of preset colors or respond to sound when in “Rhythm Mode,” a feature that’s just as suited for the ambient noise outside your bedroom as your favorite record. Right now, Costco members can purchase Nanoleaf’s Canvas Light Panel smarter pack with nine panels and everything needed to get started for $50, one of the better prices we’ve seen on the intuitive lighting system.
The Razer Nari Essential is by no means a groundbreaking headset, yet, for the price, it’s an admirable entry-level model that will appease most gamers, especially on the PC side. The jet-black wireless gaming headset features an adjustable headband, a sturdy build, and support for both PC and PlayStation consoles, with THX Spatial Audio simulated surround sound available on the former. Normally $100, it’s currently available at Woot for $55, more than 45 percent off its typical list price. If Razer’s budget-friendly Nari Essential doesn’t offer what you’re looking for, however, we’ve also rounded up the best gaming headsets overall, including multiplatform models and both wired and wireless alternatives.
Good noise-cancellation can be hard to come by for $100 — just look at the Nothing Ear 1s. Fortunately, there’s the second-gen Amazon Echo Buds, a pair of true wireless earbuds that churn out satisfying sound while benefitting from improved comfort and noise cancellation over their first-gen counterpart. Amazon’s mid-range earbuds, which are now on sale for a limited time at Best Buy for $80, also feature IPX4 water and sweat resistance, and allow for hands-free voice commands via Alexa, meaning Amazon’s virtual assistant is always available at the tip of your tongue. Read our review.
Other deals of note
- Amazon’s first-gen Echo Show 5 is $45 at Best Buy, the best price we’ve seen on the compact smart display since Amazon Prime Day. Read our review.
- HyperX’s Cloud Alpha is $70 at Amazon, one of the bigger discounts we’ve seen on the excellent gaming headset. Read our guide to the best gaming headsets.
- The latest, 64GB iPad Air with Wi-Fi is $500 at Amazon and Best Buy, matching its best price to date. Read our review.
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is $42 at Amazon and Best Buy, just shy of the second-best price we’ve seen on the marquee Nintendo Switch title. Read our review.
- An Eero 6 mesh-networking kit with a router and two extenders is $167 at Eero with promo code HOTWIRE, one of the largest discounts the bundle has received to date.
- Razer’s DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse is $40 at GameStop, its best-ever price. Read our guide to the best gaming mice.
- A three-pack of Google Nest Minis is $64 at eBay via BuyDig’s storefront, slightly more than what it would cost to purchase a single Mini at full price. Read our review.