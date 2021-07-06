Must-play Nintendo Switch games are almost half off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Nintendo finally announced the Switch with an OLED screen that comes out in October, but right now, GameStop is hosting a big one-day discount on two must-have Switch games: Super Mario Odyssey and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Each game is going for $35 (usually $60) for the physical or digital versions, and if you have the means, I suggest getting both. Super Mario Odyssey is the latest (delightful) installment in the long-running Mario 3D platforming franchise, while Fire Emblem: Three Houses has strategic, turn-based battles interspersed with team- and friend-building elements you’d usually find in a Persona game.

Mario's latest adventure is one of his best yet. Super Mario Odyssey usually costs $60 (and is loaded with enough gameplay to warrant the cost), but it's $35 right now for a limited time.

The latest entry in the Fire Emblem franchise is excellent for first-timers or returning fans. Its turn-based battle has never been sharper, and the characters and music are memorable.

If you’re looking for more Switch games, Best Buy has a selection of discounted titles (physical, not digital) that cost $45 each, down from $60. This includes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, New Pokémon Snap, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Microsoft’s Surface Duo keeps falling in price. Woot is hosting the best deal — by far — right now on the AT&T-locked version of the two-screened device in new condition. The base model with 128GB of storage costs just $410, while doubling the storage space bumps the price up to $510. It still might be a little ridiculous to invest in this phone since Microsoft hasn’t delivered any major updates recently, but at least you won’t have to pay as much as early adopters did to try it out.

The Microsoft Surface Duo is the company's first Android phone, and it features two full-size screens attached by a 360-degree hinge.

Last week’s excellent deal on the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition for $1,078 (usually $1,458) is still happening. You can head over to Dell to get this deal on a capable but affordable gaming laptop that has a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 165Hz refresh rate, with AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800H processor, and Nvidia’s RTX 3060 graphics chip. It has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage (both of which can be upgraded after purchase). One caveat, though, is that shipping is currently scheduled for early August.

Dell's G15 for 2021 features Ryzen 7 processors and capable RTX 30-series graphics chips without breaking the bank. The speckled paint design tops it off.

The OnePlus 9 has received its first big price cut. Usually $729, it’s $649 now. As my colleague Allison Johnson wrote yesterday, you won’t be missing much by not opting for the more expensive 9 Pro. The 9 and 9 Pro share the same processor, a 120Hz refresh rate display, and a great 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, though, the 9 has slower wireless charging, and a plastic build instead of aluminum. The OnePlus 9 can work via 4G and 5G on Verizon and T-Mobile, but just 4G with AT&T’s network.