The Xbox Wireless headset includes Game Pass Ultimate at eBay for $107

Over at eBay, the seller antonline (with a 98.7 percent positivity rating) has Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless headset in stock. This accessory has been tricky to find in stock, and what’s notable is that the price isn’t inflated. What’s more, you’re getting a better deal here since it includes a free one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. All in all, it’ll cost you $107 for the headset and the subscription (usually $115 together). The eBay listing says “limited quantity available”, so act fast if you want to snag a headset before it sells out.

This is the best wireless headset for Xbox owners to get. It pairs effortlessly with your Xbox One or Series S / X console (as well as PC via a USB adapter that’s not included), and you can also pair a phone to them with Bluetooth. Their easy-to-use dials let you adjust volume and tweak the game / chat audio mix to your liking.

Xbox Wireless headset $107 Microsoft’s wireless headset for Xbox consoles and PC connects easily like a controller, and also supports a concurrent Bluetooth connection for phones or other devices. Its twistable dials for volume and chat controls make adjustments simple. At eBay, these include a month of Game Pass Ultimate for half off. $107 at eBay (with Game Pass)

$100 at GameStop

Over at B&H Photo, the last-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro (space gray) with 256GB of storage is discounted. You can snag it for $949, down $150 from its usual $1,099 price. That makes for a $250 price difference between the last generation tablet and the latest model that has the faster M1 processor, support for Thunderbolt, and a Mini LED screen. Those might be nice features to have for some, but for those who don’t want to spend that much, this might be the deal you’ve been waiting for.

If you want a no-frills M.2 NVMe SSD with 1TB of storage, Best Buy is hosting a deal on SanDisk’s Ultra 1TB model. Normally around $105, it’s $95 today. To be honest, Best Buy frequently knocks the price down on this SSD, and this isn’t as huge of a price cut as Best Buy makes it seem. Outside of a deal, it usually costs around $120 or so.

I’ve noted this before in previous deal posts this SSD has appeared in, but folks on Reddit claim that this drive lacks DRAM cache, meaning it might struggle with maintaining speed while transferring large files. Still, it’ll likely be a good enough option for people just looking for a good amount of speedy storage without paying too much.

SanDisk Ultra NVMe SSD $95

$130

27% off SanDisk’s Ultra NVMe SSD will fit in a 2280-sized M.2 slot, bringing maximum read speeds of 2,400MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,950MB/s. It’s a good fit for a PC or laptop that supports M.2 drives. $95 at Best Buy