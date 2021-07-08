Hori’s Split Pad Pro for the Switch is $10 off at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The deals are thin today, but there are a few that are worth sharing with you. If you already have a Switch or are planning to get the OLED model launching in October, you’ll definitely want to get Hori’s Split Pad Pro controllers. You can get them in the translucent black colorway (in my opinion, the best option available) for $40 at Amazon, which is $10 off their normal price. These slide in just like Joy-Con controllers but are more accommodating for larger hands than Nintendo’s. They make the Switch less portable, but it might be worth it for you. Unlike Joy-Con, though, these don’t feature rumble, and they only work while connected to the Switch.

If you need more convincing, check out my colleague Sam Byford’s hands-on with the Split Pad Pro.

Hori Split Pad Pro $40

$50

20% off Hori’s take on the Nintendo Switch Pro controller but split into two separate pieces. The Split Pad Pro is a good Joy-Con alternative for people who primarily play their Nintendo Switch in handheld mode. $40 at Amazon

$43 at Best Buy

Until 1PM ET / 10AM PT today, July 8th, you can still purchase PC games on Steam at the lowest prices of the season. The digital storefront has been hosting its annual Summer Sale for several days, but it’s down to the wire now. A few notable discounts include Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for $30, Doom Eternal for $20, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for $30, and Divinity: Original Sin II for $18. There’s so much more to check out, so do that before 1PM ET.

I featured this deal yesterday, but it bears repeating if you’ve been trying and failing to find Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless headset in stock. It normally costs $100 by itself, but there’s a deal happening at eBay that includes a month of Game Pass Ultimate (normally $15) for a total of $107. Get it while it’s still available, which may not be for much longer as the eBay listing says it has a limited supply.

Xbox Wireless headset $107

$128

17% off Microsoft’s wireless headset for Xbox consoles and PC connects easily like a controller and also supports a concurrent Bluetooth connections for phones or other devices. Its twistable dials for volume and chat controls make adjustments simple. At eBay, these include a month of Game Pass Ultimate for half off. $107 at eBay (with Game Pass)

$100 at GameStop