Apple’s AirPods Max are on sale for their lowest price yet

Not every day is chock-full of deals on the devices we love most, and while great discounts still seem relatively scarce post-Prime Day, there are still a handful of price reductions and sales to make note of. Right now, for instance, Amazon is offering the space gray variant of the Apple AirPods Max for $478, the lowest price to date on Apple’s over-ear headphones. Although heavy, Apple’s first pair of dedicated cans offer terrific noise cancellation, a dependable set of controls, and Apple’s apt-titled spatial audio feature, a neat piece of software that adds a greater sense of depth to select content (including thousands of tracks in the Apple Music catalog). Pair those hallmarks with balanced sound and a luxe, premium build and you have one of the best pairs of noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Read our review.

Apple AirPods Max $478

$550

14% off Apple’s AirPods Max feature exemplary build quality, sound phenomenal, and keep up with the best at noise cancellation. $478 at Amazon

If you’re in the market for a new phone, the OnePlus 9 isn’t a bad way to go. It doesn’t offer every feature found on flagships like the iPhone 12 or Samsung’s Galaxy 21 — it lacks a telephoto lens, for instance, and the main camera is void of optical image stabilization — but it’s lightning-quick and sports one of the best ultrawide cameras to be found. It’s also outfitted with a great, 120Hz display and fast 65W wired charging. It doesn’t support AT&T’s network, but if you’re looking for a premium Android phone without the premium price, you can currently pick up the 128GB model at Amazon and B&H Photo for $650, the lowest price we’ve seen on the midrange phone to date. Read our review.

The Xbox Series S hasn’t been as difficult to come by as the more-capable Xbox Series X, but it’s not exactly easy to find, either. Yes, Microsoft’s compact, digital-only console is limited to 364GB of usable storage and doesn’t offer the same kind of processing power as the Series X, but it’s still compatible with all the same games and brims with potential, especially if you’re looking for a more affordable way to jump into next-gen or want to tap into one of the many terrific titles available via Game Pass.

For a limited time, the Xbox Series S is available at Adorama with Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless headset and an extra wireless controller for $450, a slight discount but one of the few ways to purchase Microsoft’s budget-based console for the time being. Read our review.

Xbox Series S bundle $450

$460

3% off The Xbox Series S is smaller and less capable than the Xbox Series X — a next-gen console that also features double the storage and a disc drive — but it can tackle all the same titles within without the same footprint. Adorama’s latest bundle also includes Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless headset and an extra controller. $450 at Adorama

If you can do without better motion detection, improved resolution, and all the bells and whistles found on Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro 2, B&H Photo is currently offering the last-gen Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $50 off, bringing the price down to $120. The wired doorbell supports 1080p resolution and a 160-degree field of view, as well as night vision and two-way audio. Like all Ring doorbells, you can also unlock additional features — such as the ability to view the last 60 days of footage and share recordings — with a Ring Protect Plan, an optional service plan that will run you $30 a year.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro $120

$170

30% off The last-gen Video Doorbell Pro isn’t the best doorbell in Ring’s current lineup, however, it offers 1080p resolution, color night vision, and enough functionality to make it a great entry point for those looking to keep an eye on packages and wannabe porch pirates. $120 at B&H Photo

