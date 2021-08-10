The new Beats Studio Buds are already $20 off at Amazon and Walmart

The Beats name carries quite a bit of clout, which is perhaps the reason Apple is able to sell headphones and earbuds that fall under the Beats umbrella for a premium, regardless of their performance. The Beat Studio Buds are a great case in point. The fitness-focused earbuds lack wireless charging and suffer from lackluster noise cancellation, however, they typically command a higher price than some of the like-minded competition.
Thankfully, they’re currently on sale at Amazon and Walmart for $20 off, the first discount the colorful earbuds have received since making their debut in June. Noted flaws aside, the Beats Studio Buds still tout a comfortable, stem-less design and satisfying sound for the price, along with USB-C charging and support for a handful of Android-specific features — a hallmark we hope Apple brings to more devices in the future. Read our review.
The latest iPad Air is, arguably, the best tablet for most people right now. The well-built, midrange device adopts some design elements from the 2018 iPad Pro and is compatible with many of the same devices, yet it’s not nearly as big or expensive as its larger sibling. Nonetheless, it comes with a terrific display, USB-C connectivity, and Apple’s A14 Bionic processor, a chip that promises to provide ample speed for years to come. Normally $600, Amazon and Best Buy are selling the 10.9-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi and 64GB of storage for $500, matching the best price we’ve seen on the 2020 iPad Air this year. Read our review.
If you prefer a laptop over a tablet, Google’s Pixelbook Go is a standout that also happens to be discounted at Amazon for a limited time. While still occasionally pricier than similarly specced Chromebooks, Google’s sensible 13.3-inch laptop remains one of the best Chromebooks you can buy, with good battery life, an excellent keyboard, and an attractive, understated design that makes the most of its sturdy magnesium chassis. This particular model — which is currently on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $749 — also packs in a Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, while remaining plenty light at 2.3 pounds. Read our review.
Other deals of note
- The digital, Nintendo Switch edition of Stardew Valley is available for $10, a healthy 33 percent off its typical retail price.
- Sony’s WH-1000XM3 are down to $200 at Best Buy and Amazon, the second-best price we’ve seen on Sony’s last-gen, noise-canceling headphones. Read our review.
- Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8 is $100 at Amazon and Best Buy, the best price to date on Amazon’s midsize smart display. Read our review.
- Apple’s AirPods Pro are currently $190 at Amazon, one of the better prices we’ve seen on the iconic, noise-canceling earbuds in recent months. Read our review.
- The Last of Us Part II, Naughty Dog’s harrowing sequel to the PlayStation 2 hit, is on sale at Best Buy and Amazon for $20, matching its best-ever price. Read our review.
- Blue’s Yeti Microphone is $100 at Amazon, one of the steeper discounts we’ve seen this year on the popular USB mic.