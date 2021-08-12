Jabra’s Elite 65t are just $50 at Best Buy right now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

It seems like the market for true wireless earbuds becomes more and more crowded each week, with products like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 and Nothing Ear 1s being two of the latest contenders to jump into the already-burgeoning field. And while the Jabra Elite 65t are beginning to show their age in comparison and are by no means top of the field, they’re still a great pair of earbuds with enjoyable sound and a customizable fit, not to mention a two-year warranty that covers any potential damage they may sustain from prolonged exposure to sweat or dust. Normally $80, you can pick up the copper-black model at Best Buy for $50, slightly more than their best price. Read our review.

Jabra Elite 65t $50

$80

38% off Jabra’s previous-generation Elite wireless earbuds have a subtle design, and for the price, they offer strong battery life, a solid connection, and come with a compact carrying case. $50 at Best Buy

When talking TV recommendations with the rest of The Verge staff, there’s one model that seems to come up more often than any other: the LG C1. It’s not particularly surprising, however, especially since the 4K OLED is the successor to the LG CX, one of the best TVs you can buy for the PS5 or Xbox Series X. Every configuration of the C1 offers support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, low input lag, and HDR. It also has a faster processor than the CX and a gamer-friendly interface that lets you quickly toggle between various settings without having to delve deep into the settings pane.

If you don’t mind sticking with a smaller panel, you can pick up the 48-inch model for an additional $100 off at eBay with coupon code SAVE20FORBTS, bringing the final sale price down to just $1,197.

LG’s 48-inch C1 OLED $1,197

$1,350

12% off LG’s C1 OLED starts with a 48-inch model, going up to 83 inches. All sizes of this OLED feature a 120Hz refresh rate, FreeSync and G-Sync support, and a fast processor. $1,197 at eBay

The Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite are great consoles when it comes to portability, but keeping either console juiced on the go can prove challenging, especially if you’re using an older Switch model that doesn’t offer the same kind of battery life as the second-gen model or forthcoming OLED edition. That’s where a device like Anker’s PowerCore 13400 Powerbank can prove handy. The compact, Nintendo-licensed battery pack — which is currently on sale at Adorama for $30 — provides nearly enough power to charge the standard Switch twice over and can be used with a range of other USB-C devices.

Anker PowerCore 13400 Powerbank $30

$70

58% off Outfitted with USB-C support and a 13,400mAh battery, Anker’s PowerCore Powerbank can provide enough juice to keep your Nintendo Switch humming long after the battery would have otherwise died. $30 at Adorama

