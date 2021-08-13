Verge readers can snag three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $30

If you’re a gamer, Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals in town. Microsoft’s popular subscription service — which touted more than 18 million subscribers earlier this year — has been dubbed the “Netflix of video games,” namely because it provides access to more than a hundred Xbox titles for a flat, monthly fee. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate takes things a step further, combining Xbox Game Pass with Xbox Live Gold, giving subscribers access to exclusive deals, online multiplayer, EA Play titles, and Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, xCloud, which is now widely available on iOS and PC.
Typically, a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs $45. And while Microsoft’s ongoing promotion will knock the price down to $1 for new subscribers, it’s not available for returning players. Thankfully, Verge readers can purchase a three-month subscription at Eneba for $30, while supplies last. The sale price will fluctuate around $30.85 (with service fees), but if you use promo code XGPU3VERGE, the price should come in just shy of $30 at checkout.
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 isn’t a direct sequel to the Galaxy Chromebook — and it’s better off for it. The midrange Chromebook hits all the right marks, while retaining an affordable price tag that becomes even more appealing when you factor in its current sale price at Best Buy: $600. For the money, you get a functional laptop with a gorgeous QLED display, all-day battery life, and a bright, eye-catching finish that’s sure to turn heads no matter where you go (it’s also available in a “mercury gray”). It’s one of the best Chromebooks you can buy, and it comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a Core i3 processor, which should be enough for everyday use. Read our review.
Like its predecessors, the Apple Watch Series 6 is easily the best smartwatch available for the iPhone. Not only does the Series 6 boast a wealth of health features and an always-on display, but it comes with built-in sleep tracking and a strong ecosystem of third-party complications, a hallmark no other smartwatch manufacturer has yet to replicate. The watch’s deep integration with the iPhone only bolsters the wearable’s appeal alongside watchOS 7, a mobile operating system built to handle all the basic features we’ve come to expect in a smartwatch.
Normally $430, you can purchase the 44mm, GPS-enabled Apple Watch Series 6 at Target right now for $360, one of the better prices we’ve seen on this particular model in recent months. Read our review.
Other great deals happening now
- Both editions of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit are available at Best Buy for $75, matching the best price we’ve encountered on the inventive Switch title. Read our review.
- Blue’s Yeti Microphone is on sale at Amazon for $100 in a variety of colors. It’s not the lowest price we’ve seen on the versatile USB mic, but it’s still a notable discount.
- Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini is $100 off at Amazon, matching the desktop machine’s best price. Read our review.
- All colorways of the Beats Studio Buds are on sale at Amazon for $130, the first significant discount to date on Apple’s latest true wireless earbuds. Read our review.
- Nanoleaf’s Triangle Smarter Pack is $20 off at Best Buy, bringing the price of the customizable lighting panels down to $180.
- If you own the latest, 11-inch iPad Pro, you can pick up Apple’s Magic Keyboard Case and a second-gen Apple Pencil for $300 at Verizon. Simply add both items to your cart to receive the sizable $115 discount.
- LG’s 48-inch C1 OLED is just $1,197 at eBay with coupon code SAVE20FORBTS, saving you more than 13 percent on the brilliant OLED TV.
- A foot-long AmazonBasics USB-C to Lightning Cable is $11 at Woot, the second-best price we’ve seen on the basic accessory.