Verge readers can snag three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $30

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re a gamer, Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals in town. Microsoft’s popular subscription service — which touted more than 18 million subscribers earlier this year — has been dubbed the “Netflix of video games,” namely because it provides access to more than a hundred Xbox titles for a flat, monthly fee. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate takes things a step further, combining Xbox Game Pass with Xbox Live Gold, giving subscribers access to exclusive deals, online multiplayer, EA Play titles, and Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, xCloud, which is now widely available on iOS and PC.

Typically, a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs $45. And while Microsoft’s ongoing promotion will knock the price down to $1 for new subscribers, it’s not available for returning players. Thankfully, Verge readers can purchase a three-month subscription at Eneba for $30, while supplies last. The sale price will fluctuate around $30.85 (with service fees), but if you use promo code XGPU3VERGE, the price should come in just shy of $30 at checkout.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three-month subscription) $30

$45

34% off Xbox Game Pass Ultimate combines Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold into one package. Subscribers also have access to Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, xCloud, which is compatible with Android devices, iOS, and some browsers. $30 at Eneba

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 isn’t a direct sequel to the Galaxy Chromebook — and it’s better off for it. The midrange Chromebook hits all the right marks, while retaining an affordable price tag that becomes even more appealing when you factor in its current sale price at Best Buy: $600. For the money, you get a functional laptop with a gorgeous QLED display, all-day battery life, and a bright, eye-catching finish that’s sure to turn heads no matter where you go (it’s also available in a “mercury gray”). It’s one of the best Chromebooks you can buy, and it comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a Core i3 processor, which should be enough for everyday use. Read our review.

Related New Chromebooks will now have Google Meet installed by default

Like its predecessors, the Apple Watch Series 6 is easily the best smartwatch available for the iPhone. Not only does the Series 6 boast a wealth of health features and an always-on display, but it comes with built-in sleep tracking and a strong ecosystem of third-party complications, a hallmark no other smartwatch manufacturer has yet to replicate. The watch’s deep integration with the iPhone only bolsters the wearable’s appeal alongside watchOS 7, a mobile operating system built to handle all the basic features we’ve come to expect in a smartwatch.

Normally $430, you can purchase the 44mm, GPS-enabled Apple Watch Series 6 at Target right now for $360, one of the better prices we’ve seen on this particular model in recent months. Read our review.

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS) $360

$430

17% off The bigger Apple Watch Series 6 will be better suited to people with larger wrists or those who would prefer to have a larger display than what’s on the 40mm Series 6. $360 at Target

Related Apple announces watchOS 8 with new health features

Other great deals happening now