Amazon’s latest Fire HD 10 tablets with improved specs are $50 off

Amazon refreshed its Fire HD 10 tablets in late April, and it added a faster processor and more RAM to make its biggest budget-friendly model a better value. Now is a great time to buy one, as the Fire HD 10 with 32GB of storage and ads on the lock screen is $50 off its usual price, bringing it down to $100. The ad-free version is $115. And, if 32GB of storage doesn’t seem like it’ll be enough, you can purchase an affordable 256GB microSD card that can greatly expand its internal storage for things like apps, movies, and more (it supports up to a 1TB microSD card).

The slightly more capable Fire HD 10 Plus is also far less expensive than usual. Normally $180, it’s $130. This upgrade won’t be for everyone, but it has more RAM (4GB compared to 3GB in the standard Fire HD 10), a “soft-touch finish,” and wireless charging.

Excellent deals on the Apple AirPods Pro aren’t too tricky to come by. They’re regularly $50 or slightly more off their usual $250 price, but seeing them selling for $180 is still rare enough that we thought you ought to know about it. That sale price is happening at Amazon, where they’re listed for $190, but $10 will be knocked off the total cost at the checkout page. At the time of publication, Amazon says your order will ship in one or two days.

Accessory brand Satechi is hosting a big back-to-school site-wide promotion, letting you get 20 percent off anything that’s available through its online store. Satechi makes all sorts of useful gadgets, like USB-C hubs and clever chargers like this one (pictured above) that plugs in via USB-C and is able to charge an Apple Watch on one side and AirPods on the other (though, not at the same time).

Whenever you find what you’re looking for, head to the checkout page and enter the code BK2SCHOOL20 to reap the savings.

