Cyberpunk 2077 for consoles is just $10 today at Best Buy

If you’ve ever said to yourself “I think I’ll wait to buy Cyberpunk 2077 until it’s like $10 or so,” then today is your day to act on that. Best Buy has knocked the price down for the much-anticipated RPG that promptly landed a little flat on its face when it released late last year due to myriad performance issues. Many of those issues have been resolved and developer CD Projekt Red has been steadily updating the game, though the game still might not be what some were hoping for. Read our review.

The game is available on disc at Best Buy for the Xbox One and PS4, though both can be played on newer consoles like the Xbox Series X or PS5, if you have one. The developer hasn’t yet officially released a proper next-gen patch, but you’ll certainly get better performance out of the gate on the latest hardware than you will on older consoles.

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite commonly sees some sort of a discount, but today’s $80 price at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target is the lowest (usually $129.99). That cost will get you the 8GB base model with ads on the lock screen. In case you’ve been trying to decide whether to get the cheaper Kindle that’s currently $65 or this, definitely opt for the Paperwhite. It’s waterproof and the Paperwhite’s display is more pixel dense to make text easier to read.

The tube-shaped Nvidia Shield TV streaming device is slightly discounted at several retailers (via Slickdeals). Usually $150, you can pick up the version that has 8GB of internal storage, 4K HDR with 60 frames per second support, and microSD storage for $130. In Chris Welch’s late 2019 review, he praised this gadget’s fast performance, its impressive 4K upscaling of 1080p content, and a more ergonomic remote than previous iterations.