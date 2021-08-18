Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 are already $25 off at Woot

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds last week, so it’s a surprise that Woot is already offering a sizable discount on them. Normally priced at $150, you can snag a set in the graphite, white, lavender, or olive colorways for $125. In case you were worried there might be a catch — well, there is one. These don’t come with a Samsung warranty. Instead, you’ll get a 90-day warranty through Woot against hardware defects. If that’s not a deal-breaker for you, this could be a deal that’s worth jumping on.

My colleague Chris Welch recently reviewed them, and compared to the first-gen Galaxy Buds, these have added active noise cancellation. He says that the areas where Samsung made the biggest improvements, though, are with the design and fit. Check out the whole review right here.

Another great Samsung deal happening today is on the Chromebook 2 at Best Buy. The vibrant fiesta red-colored model with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage, and a 13.3-inch QLED FHD display is $499, down from $699. That’s still pricey for a Chromebook, but this one has the fit and finish of high-end laptops for a more reasonable price. Compared to the first-gen Samsung Chromebook, the battery life in this model is better, and it has a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor that should be sufficient for casual browsing and schoolwork. Read our review right here.

If you have a Micro Center store near you in the US, you can snag a set of Apple AirPods Max for $450, which is $100 off the regular cost. This is close to the lowest price that we’ve seen yet for these high-end noise-canceling headphones, but you’ll need to go in to pick them up. Micro Center only ships select products, and this unfortunately isn’t one of them.

Amazon’s latest Echo Dot smart speaker that looks like a little ball is cheaper than usual. It’s $35 instead of $50 at both Amazon and Best Buy, but what makes this deal worth sharing is that it comes with a complimentary Sengled smart bulb. If you want to dabble in the world of smart lightbulbs (it’s awesome), check out this affordable bundle.

Wrapping up for today, Best Buy is offering a nice deal on Microsoft’s Surface Mobile Mouse that connects via Bluetooth and requires two AAA batteries. Normally $30 each, you can get two of these mice for the price of one. So, if you like two of the four colors available in this deal, you should go ahead and get both. I’ve only briefly tested this model, but it seems lacking for those who want a more ergonomic design. On the other hand, its low-profile build might be exactly what some people are after.