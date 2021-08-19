Apple’s iPad Mini is $100 off today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The latest iPad Mini is back at Cyber Monday-level pricing, offering the best deal possible for Apple’s most compact tablet. Walmart has it on sale today for $100 off, clocking in at $299 and matching the lowest price we’ve seen for one of the most powerful small-format tablets on the market. The 64GB Wi-Fi model is perfect for casual reading, consuming content, controlling smart home functions, or just browsing the web on the couch on a nice 7.9-inch screen. Apple is expected to release a new model this fall, but here’s a prime opportunity to save on the current version right now. Read our review.

iPad Mini (2019, 64GB Wi-Fi only) $299

$400

26% off The 2019 iPad Mini features the same 7.9-inch display as its predecessors, but it includes a powerful A12 Bionic processor, the same one used in the iPhone XS and iPhone XR. $299 at Walmart

Yesterday saw the Steam release of Tetris Effect: Connected on PC, and if you plan on jumping in, it’s available for 25 percent off through September 1st. Connected is the multiplayer expansion to 2018’s critically acclaimed Tetris Effect, a title known for its vivid visuals and modern interpretation of the iconic game. Prior to its launch on Steam, Tetris Effect: Connected was exclusive to Xbox and the Windows Store, though it also recently launched on the PlayStation 4. Given the discount is only available for a limited time, now is a great time to pick it up for your Steam library, whether you plan on playing in VR or standard mode. Read our review.

Tetris Effect: Connected $30

$40

26% off From Rez and Lumines creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi, Tetris Effect: Connected elevates the classic Tetris formula to new levels of sensory excitement through unique visuals and eclectic beats. With a variety of game modes and the option for VR, Connected expands to allow local and online multiplayer for both competitive and co-op play. $30 at Steam

If you seek a high-performing Wi-Fi 6 router — sans the arachnid-like aesthetic that gives the impression your desk has been invaded by a Decepticon — Costco is currently offering a members-only deal on the Netgear Nighthawk AX6200. The wholesale retailer is selling the router for $100 off, bringing the price down to $200 through August 29th. In addition to its Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, which allows for speeds of up to 6.2Gbps, it has six antennas, beamforming, four LAN ports, and a USB 3.0 port. It’s a solid option if speed is your priority and your space does not call for a mesh network.

If you’re preparing for back-to-school season, Costco has another great deal on what could be an ideal family computer. Right now, it’s selling the higher-specced Apple iMac with the M1 processor for $150 off. This particular model comes packed with an eight-core GPU and 512GB of storage, offering slightly more horsepower along with twice as many USB ports as the base model. Not all colors are offered, but you can choose between silver, green, blue, and pink. Read our review.

