Govee’s excellent TV backlight kit is even more affordable today

Govee’s Immersion TV LED backlights can elevate your TV watching experience by syncing its lights to what’s on your 55-inch or 65-inch screen. The effect makes it look like the colors bleed through the bezels of your TV, out onto your walls. It’s not the only product that can do this, but it’s far less expensive than most at $80. For a limited time, Govee is knocking $5 off that price to sweeten the deal a little more. You can get this product for $75 if you check the $5 “extra savings coupon” listed underneath the price on the product page. Read our review.
Best Buy has been a reliable source for deals on Apple’s iPhone cases that rarely see much in the way of discounts. It launched another batch of price cuts today, focusing on cases for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models, with a few extras in the mix. For those who are looking to maximize battery life in their iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max, you can get the Smart Battery Case for either phone at the same $52 price. This is $78 off its usual price. Sure, it’s going to add some serious heft to your phone, but it’s a smart purchase if you’d rather not plug into a charger every night.
The same retailer is also hosting a tempting deal on Amazon’s latest generation of Echo Buds. They’re $120 at Amazon, but you can get the improved version for $80 in either the black or white colorways. Best Buy offered this deal last week, but today appears to be your last chance to take advantage of it. According to Chris Welch, who reviewed them at The Verge, these are tough to beat for the price (even tougher since they’re $40 off). They offer better comfort than the previous generation, as well as a noise cancellation effect that’s better at silencing your surroundings. Read our review.
Here are some other deals that you might be interested in:
- Scarlet Nexus (Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, PS4 / PS5) is $50 at Best Buy and Amazon (usually $60).
- Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless, noise-canceling headphones are back down to $278 at Amazon. This is the $72 price cut that reappears about once a month. So far, these haven’t sold for a lower price than this.
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch is down to $41 at Best Buy, which is frankly a steal for how much replay value this game offers.
Loading comments...