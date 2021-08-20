A four-pack of Tile Bluetooth trackers is $55 today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Whether you use iOS or Android, the Tile Mate (2020) is a great Bluetooth tracker that’s designed to help you keep watch over your personal stuff. This $15 discount on a four-pack from Amazon and Best Buy is a great value for people getting started with Bluetooth trackers or someone building an arsenal of them. Unlike Apple AirTags, they can remotely ping your phone and also have an innovative design, known as a hole, for easily attaching to things without additional accessories. Similar to AirTags, and to the benefit of humankind, they have user-replaceable batteries.

Tile Mate (2020, four-pack) $55

$70

22% off There’s a reason Tile has become synonymous with Bluetooth trackers. The Mate features superb range, a replaceable battery, and access to a large crowd-finding network, allowing you to (hopefully) locate your items no matter where they are. $55 at Amazon

$55 at Best Buy

The Roku Streambar is an all-in-one solution for your TV’s streaming and audio needs, and is currently $30 off from several retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Target. The compact, wall-mountable soundbar doubles as a 4K HDR streaming device complete with HDMI, USB, and optical audio ports. It’s perfect for small rooms where space is at a premium, and it will sound better than the tinny speakers found on even some larger, high-end TVs.

Roku Streambar $99

$130

24% off The Roku Streambar is a 14-inch soundbar that has a 4K / HDR streaming device inside of it, so you don’t need to purchase a separate set-top box. This provides audio as well as the content that you might want to watch via HDMI to your TV. $99 at Amazon

$99 at Best Buy

Amazon’s Fire Sticks have become table stakes in the streaming device landscape, though, at this point you probably don’t want anything still topping out at 1080p in the year 2021. This deal for $12 off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K brings the price of the 4K streaming stick down to a level we haven’t seen since Amazon Prime Day. Read our review.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $38

$50

25% off Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K packs 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, along with an Alexa-enabled voice remote that controls most TV sets. Its audio output is capable of Dolby Atmos, too, and the compact device supports Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video, and all the major services. $38 at Amazon

$38 at Best Buy

Amazon and Target are currently selling the Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) for $249, a price that has only been beaten during Black Friday. You can pick from either the silver or space gray configuration on Amazon, and Target also offers the gold colorway. This is the Apple Watch to get if you’re shopping on a budget... assuming you don’t want to deal with firmware nightmares that accompany the Apple Watch Series 3. The SE offers the fast performance and battery life from 2019’s flagship Series 5 watches, but for much less. Read our review.

If you missed the chance yesterday, the AirPods Pro are still $70 off at both Amazon and Walmart. You don’t get a better deal than this outside of Black Friday times, and you don’t get a better overall experience with noise-canceling wireless earbuds on iOS or macOS than the AirPods Pro. They come with small, medium, and large silicone ear tips to ensure a comfy fit that seals out ambient noise, though transparency mode can be turned on to let the outside world back in. Read our review.