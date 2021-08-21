The Apple Watch Series 6 is $75 off at Amazon and Walmart today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The red Apple Watch Series 6 has already seen an array of big discounts, but you don’t always get nice pricing on the more subtle colorways. Amazon and Walmart are both currently offering $75 off the handsome navy-colored watch, as well as the white model, bringing them down to $325. Walmart also has a few more colors available at the same price, and both offer the red at an additional $6 markdown. In addition to a myriad of fun colors, Apple’s latest and greatest wearable also offers built-in sleep tracking, a blood oxygen sensor, and an always-on display. Read our review.

Amazon and Google may be paving the way toward a smarter home, but not every device under the sun touts smart capabilities yet. Luckily, there are devices like TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini. The simple, voice-enabled device works with virtual assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as IFTTT, giving you an easy way to control your plugs via Wi-Fi and set a schedule. Normally $18, you can grab TP-Link’s compact smart plug at Best Buy and Target for $10.

If you own a PlayStation 4 or the PlayStation 5, a subscription to PlayStation Plus is really a no-brainer. The premium service grants you access to online multiplayer, free monthly titles, and 100GB of cloud storage, along with exclusive deals on select games, add-ons, and preorders. It also lets you take advantage of the PlayStation Plus collection, a catalog that contains some of the best PlayStation games to date, including hits such as God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Bloodborne. Best of all, if you’re a new subscriber, you can land a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus for just $30 through August 30th, half off what it would typically cost for Sony’s landmark service.

PlayStation Plus (one-year subscription) $30

$60

51% off PlayStation Plus allows PS4 and PS5 owners to play games online and receive free games each month along with discounts on the PS Store. $30 at PlayStation

We’ve been tracking this deal on the AirPods Pro — the best one since Black Friday — for a few days now. Amazon and Walmart are still offering $70 off a new set of the popular noise-canceling earbuds, bringing the final sale price down to $180. Not only are the true wireless earbuds built around the Apple-designed H1 chip, which gives them always-on support for Siri, but they feature great noise cancellation and deep integration with iOS, adding to their convenience. Read our review.

To celebrate Quake’s 25th anniversary and the game’s wider release on consoles, Steam is offering big discounts on many great games as part of its QuakeCon sale. You can currently take your pick from a plethora of solid titles, including entries from the Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Dishonored franchises, though, personally, we recommend the modern Doom titles.

The widely beloved Doom, the 2016 title responsible for ripping and tearing the classic franchise back from the brink of potential obscurity, is just $5 (50 percent off). Last year’s sequel, Doom Eternal, is $15 (75 percent off), and even Eternal’s two DLC expansions, The Ancient Gods Parts 1 and 2, are 50 percent off or available together for $15 as the Year One Pass. That is a ton of collective hours of fast-action, FPS chaos for cheap. Read our Doom Eternal review.

Doom Eternal $15

$60

75% off Doom Eternal is the latest installment of id Software’s longstanding FPS series. The 2020 title features a fast, single-player campaign and a competitive multiplayer Battlemode, each filled with vast quantities of demonic blood, guts, and gunplay. $15 at Doom Eternal (Steam)

QuakeCon Sale on Steam