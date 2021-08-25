The latest August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is cheaper than ever

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock is on a special discount today through Wellbots. This small, discreet smart lock is on sale in both black and gray colorways for $199, and you can use promo code VERGE20 to take an additional $20 off the sale price while supplies last. This brings the Alexa-enabled August lock down to a new historic low price of $179, which is an exceptional deal for an app-connected smart lock that can be easily retrofitted to your existing deadbolt without the need for a locksmith. Read our review.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (fourth gen) $179

$229

22% off The Wi-Fi Smart Lock is August’s latest and greatest model, one that easily adapts to your existing deadbolt. This version is smaller and quieter than the prior model and doesn’t need an external bridge for Wi-Fi connectivity. $179 at Wellbots

Continuing our run of great smart home deals, the Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell 2K is at its all-time low price at Amazon. This wired doorbell is great if you’re looking to step into the smart home waters without diving too deep into your wallet, as it does not need a monthly subscription of any kind. The Alexa-ready Eufy also records 2560 x 1920 resolution video and provides some basics that other companies often charge for, including notifications and prerecorded responses, rendering it a great entry-level device. It’s currently on sale for $110, but after you clip the on-page coupon, the price sinks to $100.

Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell 2K $100

$160

38% off Anker’s Eufy Wi-Fi Doorbell records video at 2560 x 1920 resolution to its internal storage. The budget-friendly device also doesn’t require a monthly subscription fee, and it comes with its own wireless doorbell chime that supports eight different tones. $100 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a cheap tablet, Amazon’s recently released Fire HD 10 is available right now as part of a discounted bundle for $170, complete with a Bluetooth keyboard case and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft Office 365. This effectively gives you the keyboard case and Office 365 subscription for just $20 over what the ad-supported, 32GB base tablet would normally cost, regardless of which of the four colorways you choose. It’s not exactly a productivity powerhouse — for an inexpensive alternative, we suggest a Chromebook for most people — but it is a viable option if you want to stream movies or do some light work with Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, or Word. Read our review.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB, ad-supported) $170

$270

38% off The 2021 Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Unlike the previous generation, it also sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming the wealth of Amazon content. $170 at Amazon (bundle)

In addition to being the pack-in controller for the Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox controllers have for years been the de facto standard for PC gaming thanks to native support in Windows 10. Thankfully, if you don’t have one or would like to pick up a second controller, Microsoft is selling the latest iteration of its wireless controller in carbon black for $10 off. For those that prefer splashes of color, Microsoft is also offering the vibrant “shock blue” and “pulse red” models, both of which are currently going for $5 off. In addition to support for Xbox consoles, these controllers support Bluetooth as well as wired connections via USB-C, and the hybrid D-pad is satisfyingly clicky.

Xbox Wireless Controller $50

$60

17% off Microsoft’s latest Xbox controller features a Share button and a USB-C charging port if you use the optional rechargeable battery. $50 at Microsoft

If you rank the visual performance of your video games over counting pixels, the LG UltraGear 27GN750-B might be the ideal display in this price range. With a 240Hz IPS panel and 1920 x 1080 resolution, not to mention 1ms response time and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, you can experience incredibly fast, smooth graphics that are devoid of distracting screen tearing. Luckily, Amazon is offering a $123 discount on the 27-inch monitor today, dropping it to an all-time low of $277. Both PC and console gamers can jump in, too, as the monitor features dual HDMI ports to complement its DisplayPort connection.

LG UltraGear 27GN750-B monitor $277

$400

31% off LG’s 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitor features an FHD IPS panel, two HDMI ports, and a DisplayPort for use with a PC or console. Its 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for Nvidia G-Sync also emphasize speed and performance over pure resolution. $277 at Amazon

Now if you are the type that believes the more pixels the merrier, the 2560 x 1440 resolution sibling to this monitor from LG is also on a great deal. You get many of the same features like 1ms response time, a similar port selection, and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility with just a small sacrifice of 144Hz refresh rate in exchange for that higher QHD pixel count — all for about $21 more on Amazon.

LG UltraGear 27-inch QHD gaming monitor $298

$400

26% off LG’s 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitors are a fantastic value. This particular model features a QHD IPS panel with HDMI and DisplayPort to let you hook up a PC and a gaming console. It also touts a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility. $298 at Amazon

Other great deals

The whopping 32-inch Apple Pro XDR Display with nano-texture coating is currently receiving an equally whopping $500 discount from B&H, shaving a healthy bit off its lofty, $5,499 price tag.

Amazon is offering discounts on a variety of its fast-charging GaN wall chargers, including a single-port USB-C 30W charger in black for just $17 and a four-port USB-C / USB-A 100W charger in black for $50. There are other discounts to be had on a range of models in various sizes, wattages, and colors.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your work from home setup, FlexiSpot has a large discount on one of their motorized standing desks through Amazon. Use promo code SDCODEFS to get $100 off on the 48 x 24 inch all-black desk in your cart, bringing it down to around $139 before tax.