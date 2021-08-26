Acer’s stellar 2-in-1 Chromebook Spin 713 is $200 off at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re looking for a Chromebook that rises above many other models in terms of build quality, features, and performance, you should check out Best Buy’s deal on the Acer Chromebook Spin 713. It normally costs $629 to get the model that has a respectable Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, but it’s $200 off that price today. It’s yours for $429. At this price, the Spin 713 is kind of in a league of its own, with a convenient 2-in-1 design, a 2K resolution display with the ideal 3:2 aspect ratio, and long-lasting battery life. Read our review.

Acer recently launched a 2021 version of the Spin 713 and it features an improved 11th Gen Intel processor and Thunderbolt 4 support, but my colleague Monica Chin found that it had slightly worse battery life than the model that’s discounted today.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2020) $429

$629

32% off Released in 2020, this version of the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is very similar to the latest model. The key differences are its 10th Gen Intel processors and half the amount of starting storage. If you don’t mind some minor downgrades, you’re bound to save some money. $429 at Best Buy

In case you weren’t aware, Oculus rereleased its Quest 2 headset this week with double the amount of storage (128GB compared to 64GB previously) in the base configuration for the same $299 price. To people who already own the Quest 2, this is the opposite of a deal. It’s treachery. But, hey, if you’ve held off on buying one until now, your patience is being rewarded big time.

Whether you live in a region where the air quality isn’t currently at its best, or you suffer from allergies year-round, Coway’s Mighty Air Purifier might be what you need to get some relief. This model is cheaper than usual at Walmart, costing $190 instead of around $230, plus it comes with a replacement filter pack, which is a nice bonus. At Amazon, it costs $200 currently and doesn’t include an extra set of filters.

Coway Mighty Air Purifier + Replacement filter bundle $190

$236

20% off The Coway Mighty Air Purifier comes recommended by Verge staff, and it might be what your home needs if air quality isn’t at its best or if you suffer from allergies. $190 at Walmart

Other deals you might be interested in: