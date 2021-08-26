Acer’s stellar 2-in-1 Chromebook Spin 713 is $200 off at Best Buy

If you’re looking for a Chromebook that rises above many other models in terms of build quality, features, and performance, you should check out Best Buy’s deal on the Acer Chromebook Spin 713. It normally costs $629 to get the model that has a respectable Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, but it’s $200 off that price today. It’s yours for $429. At this price, the Spin 713 is kind of in a league of its own, with a convenient 2-in-1 design, a 2K resolution display with the ideal 3:2 aspect ratio, and long-lasting battery life. Read our review.
Acer recently launched a 2021 version of the Spin 713 and it features an improved 11th Gen Intel processor and Thunderbolt 4 support, but my colleague Monica Chin found that it had slightly worse battery life than the model that’s discounted today.
In case you weren’t aware, Oculus rereleased its Quest 2 headset this week with double the amount of storage (128GB compared to 64GB previously) in the base configuration for the same $299 price. To people who already own the Quest 2, this is the opposite of a deal. It’s treachery. But, hey, if you’ve held off on buying one until now, your patience is being rewarded big time.
Whether you live in a region where the air quality isn’t currently at its best, or you suffer from allergies year-round, Coway’s Mighty Air Purifier might be what you need to get some relief. This model is cheaper than usual at Walmart, costing $190 instead of around $230, plus it comes with a replacement filter pack, which is a nice bonus. At Amazon, it costs $200 currently and doesn’t include an extra set of filters.
- Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is $164 at Amazon (usually $180).
- Persona 5 Strikers for the Nintendo Switch (cartridge) is $25 at Walmart (usually $60).
- Halo Infinite is available for preorder at Best Buy, costing $60. But if you preorder, you’ll get a fancy SteelBook collector’s case tossed in for no extra charge.
- This official Animal Crossing: New Horizons carrying case for the standard Nintendo Switch is $8 at Amazon, steeply discounted from its usual $25 price.
