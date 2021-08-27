Razer gaming mice, headsets, and more are discounted at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

A wide variety of Razer gaming accessories are a featured deal of the day today at Amazon. It’s advertised to get you “up to 30 percent off,” but there are deeply discounted products with items marked down as much as 40, 50, and 60 percent. Some notable ones to check out are the Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless mouse for $94.99, the BlackShark V2 wired headset for $79.99, and the Huntsman TE TKL keyboard for $79.99.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate $95

$150

37% off Razer’s most customizable wireless mouse, the Basilisk Ultimate, includes a charging dock. In addition to letting you tweak the Chroma RGB, it has a removable sniper button and an adjustable scroll wheel. $95 at Amazon

Related The best wired or wireless gaming headsets to buy

Razer BlackShark V2 $80

$100

20% off The best runner-up wired gaming headset from our buying guide. It’s compatible with PC via 3.5mm or the included USB sound card, as well as consoles and controllers that feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. $80 at Amazon

Razer Huntsman TE Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard $80

$130

39% off Razer’s Huntsman Tournament Edition is a tenkeyless format mechanical keyboard that eschews a number pad for a smaller size and is backlit with full RGB lighting. It uses linear optical switches and comes with PBT keycaps. $80 at Amazon

Amazon-owned Eero launched its Eero 6 line of Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers late last year, and today it's on sale for a new low price that even beats the recent Prime Day discount. You can pick up the Eero 6 router and two extenders at Amazon for $195, a 30 percent discount. If you’re not familiar with mesh networks, they can be a great investment if you live in a space that struggles with reliable Wi-Fi coverage. Although neither extender offers an ethernet port, strategically placing the two extenders can still blanket your home with reliable internet, allowing for speeds of up to 500Mbps no matter where you are. Read our Eero Pro 6 review.

Eero 6 mesh router + two Eero 6 extenders $195

$279

31% off The Eero 6 mesh router system covers up to 5,000 square feet and is good for internet speeds up to 500Mbps; it also supports Zigbee for connecting smart home devices. $195 at Amazon

The base Apple Watch SE recently saw a healthy discount, but the larger, cellular-equipped version has now dropped to its best price ever. Right now, Amazon is offering the 44mm Apple Watch SE with cellular connectivity in silver with the navy sport loop for $299.99, a savings of $59. This is a fantastic deal for anyone who wants a bargain on a current Apple Watch, one that matches much of the performance of today’s flagship Series 6 and sports a larger display size than the Series 3. Read our review.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, cellular) $300

$359

17% off Apple’s midrange wearable, the Apple Watch SE, serves as a step up from the Series 3, with features and a design similar to the flagship Series 6. The 44mm, cellular model is the top of its range. $300 at Amazon

Also in the world of budget-friendly SE products from Apple is the iPhone SE (2020). This is the best bang-for-the-buck phone offering from Apple, and Amazon is offering an added discount on their “Renewed Premium” refurbished models. The red colorway with 64GB of storage clocks in at just $305, while the black and white models are $313 each. These phones are direct from Amazon and carry a one-year warranty. It assures that these iPhones are in like-new condition and with a minimum battery capacity of 90 percent. Read our review.

Apple iPhone SE (2020, refurbished) $305

$379

20% off The iPhone SE (2020) gets the bare essentials right for getting into the iOS ecosystem. It’s a smaller phone by today’s standards but offers solid battery life, a front-facing fingerprint sensor, and will receive software updates for years thanks to its speedy A13 Bionic processor. $305 at Amazon (Renewed Premium)

Oh, hello there! If you made it here you’re in for a nice little treat, because the Xbox Series S console will be in stock very soon at Amazon for $300, its full retail price. It’s not a deal, per se, but much like the Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s adorable speaker-looking Xbox console has been notoriously difficult to find. It’s not as powerful as its larger brethren and lacks a disc drive, but it fits just about anywhere due to its small size. It also boasts sharp looks, an excellent catalog of new and old titles, and targets up to 1440p resolution in games. You can easily order it and have it shipped to you very soon, no queuing up necessary. Hopefully, it’s a small sign that console shortages are beginning to wane, though we’re not holding our breath yet. Read our review.

Related Xbox consoles are getting xCloud this holiday so you can stream before you download

Xbox Series S $300 Typically, the Xbox Series S retails for $300 — if you can find it. It’s far smaller than the more-capable Xbox Series X, which also features double the storage and a disc drive. $300 at Amazon

More great deals

B&H has a daily deal on the Samsung 2TB T7 Touch Portable SSD. That is a lot of storage for an SSD, and for today only it’s an all-time low at $269.99.

Amazon Warehouse items are 20 percent off today, if you want to hunt around for some sweet pricing on used gear like the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, gaming headsets, or a keyboard.

Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro noise-canceling earbuds are on clearance at Best Buy for $97.99 in black. That’s a cool $32 off on the wireless, IPX4-rated buds.

On the other side of the listening spectrum, Sennheiser’s PXC 550-II headphones are now $156.59 at Amazon. That is a heavy markdown from the original $349.95 price tag affixed to the noise-canceling headphones, and a new historical low.

The midrange OnePlus Nord N10 5G, with its solid battery life and 90Hz refresh rate screen, is currently $279.99 at Amazon. It was well reviewed at its regular price of $300, and a little extra savings doesn’t hurt. Read our review .

. First-person photography game Umurangi Generation was an indie darling in 2020, making it into many “best of” lists and even winning the grand prize at the IGF Awards this year. The Nintendo Switch version, which added optional motion controls to compose your shots, is currently on sale with its Macro DLC on the Nintendo eShop for $17.49, 25 percent off the list price.

For some IRL photography action with fully tangible results, B&H and Amazon both have the Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 for $10 off, bringing the instant film camera down to it’s lowest price at $89.95. The Mini 40, released in April, is the latest model to come from Fujifilm using the credit card-sized Instax Mini film and features simple controls with a classic design.