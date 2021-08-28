Apple’s MagSafe charger and the latest GoPro highlight this weekend’s best deals

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The ecosystem of MagSafe chargers for the iPhone 12 might not be very expansive, but it’s hard to go wrong with Apple’s base magnetic wireless charger — especially when it’s discounted to $30 at Amazon. The magnetic puck can provide the iPhone 12 Mini with up to 12 watts of power or the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro with up to 15 watts, so long as you use a 20-watt power brick. It can also top off other iPhones that support wireless charging without magnets. In fact, it can power up any device that supports Qi charging, including AirPods.

26% off Apple’s wired MagSafe Charger is nothing short of convenient. While slow, the magnetic device can still juice an iPhone 12 to 40 percent within an hour. It also offers Qi support, meaning it can charge older iPhone models and the wireless charging case that comes with some AirPods models. $30 at Amazon

It’s not too late to seek out some fun and adventure before the summer winds down, and this GoPro deal could help you document it. The GoPro Hero 9 Black is a rugged little action cam capable of capturing 5K video and 23.6-megapixel photos. It’s versatile enough to record underwater footage or capture a timelapse sequence, and portable enough to be worn or placed into any situation for a unique perspective. The GoPro Hero 9 Black is on sale from Amazon for $350 — its best price ever — saving you $50 and (hopefully) helping motivate you to live a more exciting life. Read our review.

13% off GoPro Hero cameras have been the de facto action cams for years. The Hero 9 Black is the latest top-end model and features 5K video with HDR, along with an additional front-facing screen for when you’re vlogging or working in tight spaces. $350 at Amazon

School is about to be in full swing, and if you’re looking to pick up one of the best laptops available, the M1-equipped MacBook Air should be at the top of your list. Apple’s new chip makes for lightning-fast performance, which is further buoyed by great battery life, a revised scissor-switch keyboard, and the ability to run iPhone and iPad apps natively. The only thing that hasn’t really changed since its Intel-based predecessor is the laptop’s iconic, wedge-shaped design, which, given the excellent build quality, isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Although the 2020 MacBook Air recently dropped to as low as $850, it’s back up to its typical sale price of $899 at Amazon and B&H Photo, now its second-best price to date. Read our review.

If there ever was an Xbox controller that took a cue from the abstract expressionist movement of the late 1940s, the Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller would be it. The forthcoming Xbox Series X / S controller — revealed during the Gamescom 2021 Xbox stream — is more vibrant than the recently-announced Aqua Shift controller for the Xbox Series X / S, with a translucent-yellow build, splashes of color, and joysticks designed to match the aesthetic. It also comes with some exclusive Forza Horizon 5 DLC, though it won’t arrive until the game launches on November 9th. Normally $75, you can preorder now for $6 off at Walmart.

8% off Microsoft’s limited-edition Forza Horizon 5 controller for the Xbox Series X / S features a translucent yellow build, with splashes of blue and pink across the front. It also touts rubberized grips, pink buttons, and colored joysticks, rendering it a bit more vibrant than other Xbox offerings. $69 at Walmart

Four-player co-op brawler Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is 35 percent off for PC at GameStop. The same discount is also available from the Ubisoft Store, where it extends to the Nintendo Switch version as a code that can be redeemed on Nintendo’s eShop.

If you preorder the physical copy of Halo Infinite at Best Buy you’ll receive a free Steelbook case, bonus in-game content, and $10 in reward certificates for My Best Buy members.

Staples is offering $10 off Apple’s HomePod Mini, bringing the Siri-equipped smart speaker down to $89, though, the offer is only available for in-store pickup.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale at Amazon for $38, down from $50.

Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $550 in navy, red, and white. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen on the midrange device, which remains an excellent phone that has yet to see a replacement.