The latest iPad Air is $100 off at Best Buy and Amazon

It’s almost unspoken wisdom at this point that you should think twice about buying some costly Apple products in the late summer months, as the company usually announces new stuff during its annual September event. But if you really need or want an iPad with a few pro-level features (but without the high cost of the iPad Pro), this $100 off deal at Amazon and Best Buy on the iPad Air released in 2020 might be what you’re after.

Normally $599 for the 64GB version, you can get it now for $499, matching the lowest price we’ve seen yet. This model has a 10.9-inch display, and like the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, it charges via USB-C and supports the latest Apple Pencil. Uniquely, it sports a Touch ID sensor within the power button along its side that can unlock the tablet with your fingerprint. Read our review.

At Newegg, Gigabyte’s Aero 15 gaming/creator-focused laptop is just $1,249 after a $100 mail-in rebate. It originally sold for $1,799, but today you’ll pay $1,349 ahead of the rebate. For the price, the Aero 15 nets you more impressive specs than many other competing models, including a 15.6-inch 4K OLED screen, an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, Nvidia’s RTX 3060 graphics chip (maximum graphics power at 105W), 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It’s not without a few shortcomings, though, like its less-than-ideal nose cam webcam, the short battery life, and that it can get toasty. This is the KD model, but you can read our review of the similar XD version.

If you buy this laptop, you’ll get complimentary digital copies of Crysis Remastered and Humankind. And, don’t forget to send in the mail-in rebate to get your $100 off.

If you want to treat yourself to the high-end headphone upgrade you deserve, Sony’s WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones are $180 at Best Buy today, and today only. These originally sold for $349 when they were released a few years ago, and they’ve only dropped substantially in price because their successor, the similar-looking WH-1000XM4, launched last year. Comparatively, the newer model has some features up on the XM3, including support for two simultaneous Bluetooth connections and a sensor that can automatically play or pause your content when you put them on or take them off.

This $180 price at Best Buy isn’t the best-ever deal, but it’s close. We once saw them selling from Best Buy for $170 in July 2021.

It’s understandable if $180 might be too costly for an impulse buy. Perhaps Anker’s Soundcore Q30 wireless headphones with active noise cancellation for $60 might be a better choice for you. Normally $80, these headphones are discounted as part of an Amazon Deal of the Day that expires at the end of the day. I can’t personally vouch for these, but they seem great for the cost, with Anker claiming up to 40 hours of playback per charge in noise cancellation mode, as well as support for two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. They even come folded up in their own zip-up hard case.

