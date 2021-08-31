Philips Hue bulbs are discounted in the lead up to Labor Day

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The upcoming Labor Day holiday signals the end of summer and the ramp-up of everything from the school year to new gadget season. While you can expect to get plenty of Labor Day-related deals from us coming very shortly, Philips has gotten a bit of a head start with their “Summer of Hue” savings promo, so you’re not stuck with having a single shade of lighting after Labor Day.

Right now, Philips is offering three white and color smart bulbs for the price of two, shaving $35 off the cost of some of the most popular smart home lights through September 12th. The vibrant E26 Hue bulbs allow for funky lighting while offering a full spectrum of 16 million colors, as well the flexibility to stretch from a warm white to daylight-balanced cool white with up to 800 lumens of brightness. As the fall months come around, it can be refreshing to have color temperature options at your disposal to try and keep your mental state up, or at the very least to have adjustable smart timers for when the daytime hours get shorter. This is a great way to get into the Philips Hue ecosystem — the E26 bulbs can work with a Hue Bridge or without one via Bluetooth — or build up the stock of lights already set up in your home.

Philips Hue E26 smart bulbs (three-pack) $100

$135

26% off Philips’ Bluetooth-enabled smart bulbs feature simple functionality and allow for a broad range of colors, giving you a quick means for controlling your lighting even without a Hue Bridge. $100 at Philips

The world of gaming-focused accessories is flush with excessive RGB lighting, over-engineered aesthetics, and hard-edged design lines. If you’re looking for more subdued styling that doesn’t sacrifice performance, however, there’s the Logitech G Pro wireless mouse. The excellent peripheral has all the tenets of a gaming mouse, including a lightweight build and customizable DPI sensitivity, but with a look that could pass in either an esports tournament or an office. Its functionality extends a bit further, too, by allowing fully ambidextrous control, with a symmetrical design and swappable side button layouts. Normally $130, Amazon currently has the Logitech G Pro for $85, its cheapest price to date.

Logitech G Pro wireless mouse $85

$130

35% off Logitech’s G Pro is a modest-looking mouse with an esports pedigree. It was made in collaboration with professional gamers who valued its lightweight stature and ergonomic design, as well as its impressive speed and response. $85 at Amazon

The Studio Buds are a recent release from Apple-owned Beats, one that offers some unique features that separate it from the bevy of AirPods on the market. First off, the bold-colored Beats utilize a USB-C charging port as opposed to Lightning, making them more accessible and useful for Android users. They also support various Android features and offer active noise cancellation, which, while not as strong as the competition, still renders them a great pair of true wireless earbuds for working out or traveling. Amazon currently has the stylish red model for $130 ($20 off), which is a historical low for pair of earbuds that just launched in June. Read our review.

Beats Studio Buds $130

$150

14% off The Beats Studio Buds, Apple’s latest pair of noise-canceling earbuds, aren’t going to blow you away with noise cancellation or deep iOS integration. They do, however, offer solid sound, USB-C connectivity, and a compact build that will remain comfortable even during marathon listening sessions. $130 at Amazon

If you’re looking for another deal on true wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 75t are more than 33 percent off at Amazon, bringing the price down to $100. These earbuds are a great alternative for multi-device users, or those who want some low-end punch while listening to tunes. They’re not as new as the aforementioned pair of Beats, but upon review, our colleague and seasoned headphone aficionado Chris Welch called them the best AirPods alternative. Considering the current price, the Jabra Elite 75t are a formidable competitor to standard AirPods and will make life a little easier if you’re someone who prefers to avoid Apple’s ecosystem. Read our review.

Jabra Elite 75t $100

$150

34% off Jabra’s Elite 75t earbuds offer bass-heavy sound, reliable performance, and can connect to two devices — like a phone and laptop — at the same time. $100 at Amazon

The original Apple Pencil became the butt of many jokes across the tech space when everyone saw how it charged — we weren’t a fan, either. Thankfully, unlike the first-gen model, the latest Apple Pencil charges when magnetically attached to your iPad. It also supports gestures and is compatible with both the iPad Pro and the latest iPad Air. If you took advantage of our still-active deal from yesterday on the iPad Air, then this is your stylus of choice. For a limited time, Amazon is knocking $30 off the second-gen Apple Pencil, bringing it back down to its lowest price to date.

Apple Pencil (second-gen) $99

$129

24% off Apple’s second-gen Pencil ditches the awkward Lightning port charging, adopting a magnetic mechanism that attaches to the side of the iPad Pro and iPad Air. It can also recharge while magnetically attached. $99 at Amazon