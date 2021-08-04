Slim keyboards for your iPad, Xbox accessories, and more are discounted today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you plan to get some typing done on your iPad, Apple’s Smart Keyboard might be a good accessory to pick up. Right now, it’s $115 at Amazon, which is $44 off its usual price. It has plummeted to around $100 before, according to pricing data from CamelCamelCamel, but this is a great deal if you need to buy right now. This model can work with the previous and current generation of the base 10.2-inch iPad, as well as the last-gen 10.5-inch iPad Air or the last-gen 10.5-inch iPad Pro models.

Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad $115

$159

28% off Type away with Apple’s Smart Keyboard. This particular model is compatible with the seventh- and eighth-gen iPad, the third-gen iPad Air, or the older 10.5-inch iPad Pro. When folded up, it covers the front of the tablet only. $115 at Amazon

For a little less, you can opt for a more protective and capable keyboard from Brydge. Its 10.2 Max Plus model supports the previous and latest generation of the iPad, and it adds not just a keyboard, but also a large trackpad. You’ll need to keep it charged, unlike the Smart Keyboard above, but each charge is said to last up to six months. Read my colleague Sam Byford’s review of the larger version made for the 12.9-inch iPad, which has similar features to this one.

Brydge 10.2 Max Plus for base-model iPads $110

$130

16% off This Brydge 10.2 Max Plus offers a keyboard and a multitouch trackpad so you can get more out of a seventh-gen through ninth-gen iPad. It protects your tablet from all angles, and its battery is claimed to last up to six months each charge. $110 at Best Buy

Antonline is still offering an excellent discount on a bundle containing the Xbox Wireless Headset and one of Microsoft’s new Xbox wireless controllers in a bold color. Instead of paying $165 for both separately, you can get them together for $140, saving you $25. You can choose between a bundle that has a pulse red controller, a shock blue controller, and one with an electric volt controller.

Xbox Wireless Headset and controller bundle $140

$165

16% off At Antonline, you can get a bundle containing the Xbox Wireless Headset (supports Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless protocol on console or PC) and an Xbox controller for $25 off. $140 at Antonline

If you’re really into making coffee, Stagg’s EKG electric kettle is steeply discounted at Nordstrom (via Slickdeals). Usually $150, it’s $120 in both the matte white or blue colorways, each with maple accents. That’s still pricier than some people may want to spend, but this product got some praise when The Verge’s staff shared their favorite coffee and tea-making gear.

Stagg EKG electric kettle $120

$149

20% off The Stagg EKG has a knob for adjusting temperature, and it operates as a timer when you long-press it. It’s a well-made kettle that usually costs far more than its current sale price. $120 at Nordstrom

Here are some other deals that you might be interested in:

Ponket makes a four-in-one wireless charger that can simultaneously charge your iPhone 12 series device via MagSafe, your Apple Watch, and a set of AirPods. Normally $45, it’s around $33 at Amazon before tax once you clip the 5 percent off coupon on the product page. Just a heads-up: it’s not MFI-certified by Apple, so your charging results may vary.

Beats Solo Pro on-ear wireless headphones in light blue are $145 at Woot, which is about as affordable as this model has sold for yet.