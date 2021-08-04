Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 and PS5 is half off through August 19th

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you haven’t yet played the Final Fantasy VII Remake, now is a good time to jump in since you can get the game for up to half off its usual cost. Square Enix has slashed the price of the digital copy of the base game for PS4 (upgradeable to the PS5 version for free, with your game saves intact) down to $30. This matches the best deal we’ve seen yet for the digital version.

Though, if you’re a PS5 owner and want access to the Integrade downloadable content containing a new episode focused on Yuffie, there’s a great deal for you, too. Normally $70, you can get the digital version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for $50 — essentially making the Yuffie-focused episode a complimentary goodie on top of the base game.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launched in April 2020 for the PS4, but it received a big PS5 update in June 2021 that speeds up load times and improves graphical fidelity. Read our review of the game right here.

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4, digital) $30

$60

50% off A modern retelling of the 1997 PlayStation classic. This game is the first of an unknown number of episodic installments retelling the story of Final Fantasy VII. $30 at PlayStation Store

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5) $50

$70

29% off Square Enix pushed a big update to Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS5 owners in 2021, bringing faster loading speeds, better graphics, as well as a brand-new episode focused on Yuffie. $50 at PlayStation STore