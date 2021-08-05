A three-pack of Google Wifi mesh routers is just $150 at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you have a solid internet connection, you owe it to yourself to get a mesh Wi-Fi system. It’ll help to cover more of your apartment or home in fast Wi-Fi. You can get Google’s Wifi in a three-pack for $150 at Amazon, down from $200. This 25 percent discount is the biggest price markdown yet. And considering that Google sells a single Wifi unit for $100, it doesn’t make much sense to opt for that when you can get another two for just $50 more.

Now, Google’s newer Nest Wifi does offer better range and more features than this product, but these are still worth getting if you’re on a budget (not to mention, it’s cross-compatible with Nest Wifi, should you ever upgrade). Each Google Wifi router has dual gigabit ethernet ports, and plugs in via a 15W power adapter. Unlike the previous iteration of this product that Google released in 2016, this slightly updated version that launched in 2020 has a tweaked logo, and Google says that 49 percent of its plastic part weight is made with recycled material.

Google Wifi three-pack $150

$200

25% off Google’s Wifi mesh system released in 2016, and even though it’s been succeeded by the Nest Wifi, it’s still worth snagging one of these routers as a replacement or to add onto your Google or Nest Wifi setups. $150 at Amazon

I said in May 2021 that Microsoft’s once-pricey Surface Duo was finally the cost of a normal phone. But now, it’s the cost of a midrange phone at Woot through the end of the day, or until it sells out. The AT&T-locked version of the phone with 128GB of storage is just $398 new at Woot, while the 256GB version is $470. These are the lowest prices yet, but keep in mind that Microsoft has yet to deliver on promises of Android 11 software. Also, recent rumors might be pointing to a newer model on the horizon.

Microsoft Surface Duo (AT&T) $398

$1,400

72% off The Microsoft Surface Duo is the company’s first Android phone, and it features two full-size screens attached by a 360-degree hinge. $398 at Woot

There’s another phone deal happening on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with 128GB of storage at Amazon. Usually $1,200, you can pick it up for $950, which is about $25 above the lowest-ever price. This phone will work with any US carrier via LTE, as well as with all US carriers that offer 5G. Read our review.

Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones still aren’t in what’d I’d call “affordable” territory, though the price is getting cheaper week to week. At a retailer called Simply Mac, you can snag a set at $440 — the lowest price yet — by adding them to your cart and entering the code INSTA20 at checkout.

Apple AirPods Max $440

$550

20% off Apple’s AirPods Max feature exemplary build quality, sound phenomenal, and keep up with the best at noise cancellation. Get them for $440 at Simply Mac when you enter the code INSTA20 at checkout. $440 at Simply Mac

Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Switch console is $46 today at Amazon. It has been this price before, but it’s worth alerting you to this deal, in case you’ve recently picked up a Switch. This is the latest version of the game, and it earns its namesake as the ultimate version of Smash Bros., with more characters, stages, and modes than any of its predecessors.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $46

$60

24% off Nintendo’s latest brawler pits beloved characters from the company’s franchises (as well as plenty from outside of Nintendo’s own realms) against each other. $46 at Amazon

If you haven’t yet seen Minari, the brilliant 2021 film about a Korean-American family struggling to make a living while finding purpose and happiness in the Ozarks, you can rent it for just $1 for the next few days through myriad streaming services (it was recently $20 to rent, since it skipped theaters). Check it out in 4K UHD at Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple iTunes, the Microsoft Store, and Google Play.