LG’s 27-inch QHD gaming monitor is 25 percent off at Best Buy and Amazon

Gaming monitors can be a very expensive component of building or upgrading your PC. If you don’t want to shell out $500 or more, Best Buy has an attractive deal on a monitor that ticks a lot of boxes for the cost. LG’s 27-inch UltraGear costs $300 at Best Buy and Amazon, down from $400, and it has a 1440p IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and fast 1ms response time. For adaptive sync, it has both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. It has slim bezels with up to 350 nits of brightness for its display. Around its back, there are two HDMI 2.0 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 port.

If you’re ready to make the jump from 1080p to 1440p, this seems like a fantastic monitor at the right price. It doesn’t have HDMI 2.1 ports, but according to review site Rtings, it has variable refresh rate (VRR) support.

26% off LG’s 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitors are a fantastic value. This particular model features a QHD IPS panel with HDMI and DisplayPort to let you hook up a PC and a gaming console. It also touts a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility. $298 at Amazon

Apple’s Smart Keyboard folio cases for the 11-inch iPad Pro, the fourth-gen iPad Air, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets are $110 new at Woot until stock sells out. This is far less than what many retailers are selling them for. The 11-inch model usually goes for $150, while the larger keyboard is priced a little higher. This folio case can provide multiple viewing angles. Importantly, it can cover both the front and back of your iPad when the folio is closed. These have a one-year warranty through Apple.

45% off Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio is the best option if you prioritize portability and intend to use your iPad Pro or iPad Air like a laptop. $110 at Woot

If you’re willing to entertain a deal on refurbished earbuds, Slickdeals points out that you can get Sony’s last-gen WF-1000XM3 wireless earphones for a measly $68 at eBay from a seller with great ratings. You can currently choose between the black or silver colors. Once you add one to your cart, the code B2SCRSAVING will bring the price down to $68 before tax. This purchase is eligible for free shipping. This eBay listing says the “product functions like new and shows minimal if any, signs of wear. All standard accessories included.”

The WF-1000XM4 that recently released are better all-around than the XM3, but they’re significantly pricier at this moment in time. At less than $100, this deal’s price seems like a great value for the older model.