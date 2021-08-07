Save 50 percent on Nomad’s MacBook and iPad cases

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

It’s time for another roundup of this week’s best deals. You may have already seen some of these if you’ve been keeping up with our deals coverage every day, but I’m sure there are some surprises in here. Before that, though, check out our newly-published Back to School gift guide. The beginning of August marks when many people who attend school realize how little time they actually have to prepare for the school year ahead. If that describes you or someone you know, I hope that our guide helps you. Otherwise, carry on to see what we’ve brought you this weekend.

Get a Nomad case for your MacBook or iPad for half off

Nomad is offering Verge readers an exclusive discount on some of its polyurethane (PU) leather cases and sleeves for the latest MacBook models (both 13- and 16-inch), as well as the iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets. Take a look at its offerings, and if you see something that you like, punch in the code VERGEDEALS at checkout to see its price fall by half.

Nomad PU leather rugged iPad case $35

$70

50% off This model is available for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, as well as the fourth-gen iPad Air. Check out other cases and sleeves here. Save 50 percent by using the code VERGEDEALS at checkout. $35 at Nomad

Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4, PS5 is up to 50 percent off

Whether you have any attachment to Final Fantasy VII or not, it’s worth picking up the Remake for PS4 or PS5, as it’s both very good and more affordable than usual for a limited time. You can grab a digital download or buy the disc version of Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 (upgradeable to the PS5 version for free with purchase) for $30, down from $60

If you have a PS5, the special edition called Intergrade that includes the new Yuffie episode in addition to the base game is just $50 digitally or on disc (usually $70)

A three-pack of Google Wifi routers is $150 at Amazon

One of this week’s most popular deals was, unsurprisingly, this fantastic sale on a three-pack of Google Wifi routers. Normally $200, it’s still $150 at Amazon. Google usually charges $100 for a single router, but you can outfit your home with a whole mesh Wi-Fi system comprised of three routers (each of which has dual gigabit ethernet ports) for just $50 more.

Google Wifi three-pack $150

$200

25% off Google’s Wifi mesh system released in 2016, and even though it’s been succeeded by the Nest Wifi, it’s still worth snagging one of these routers as a replacement or to add onto your Google or Nest Wifi setups. $150 at Amazon

The 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 in red is $300 at Woot

The best deal currently available on the Apple Watch Series 6 is at Woot, where you can get the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 in the all-red colorway for $300 (normally $400). This is the model that we see discounted most often, perhaps because of its divisive color scheme. Just to note: $250 is the lowest price that we’ve seen for this one, and Apple may unveil the successor to the Series 6 at its annual fall hardware event. But, if you need a watch now, this is a solid deal.