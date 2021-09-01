1Password subscriptions are 50 percent off for Verge readers today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Many of us would agree that online protection is more vital than ever before, but trying to remember a random string of letters and symbols for every site you frequent — or don’t — isn’t always easy. Password managers like 1Password are a great way to store your login credentials and beef up your security, however, one that can also save you plenty of time.

Thankfully, Verge readers can save 50 percent on their first year of 1Password for a limited time, whether they opt for an individual plan or a family subscription. The individual plan normally runs $2.99 a month and comes out to be around $36 per year, yet our exclusive discount brings the annual price down to $18. The family plan, meanwhile, will run you $2.50 a month instead of $5, culminating in $30 a year. Keep in mind, however, that the family plan is limited to five people and that each plan is only available to new 1Password users, not returning customers.

In terms of features, 1Password offers quite a few. Not only does the service store your login details, but it will send you alerts for compromised sites and vulnerable passwords, while security features like authenticated encryption keep your data safe. You can also use the service on unlimited devices and enjoy 24/7 customer support if you hit a snag.

If you have yet to pick up a smart speaker, the second-generation Echo Show 8 is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $100, matching its best price ever. Unlike the previous generation, the 2021 Echo Show 8 boasts faster performance and a superior 13-megapixel camera. It also features the same display, design, and speaker system as its predecessor, which is also currently on sale for $80. We consider the second-gen model the best smart speaker you can buy, especially if you intend to use the smart display for video calls. Read the review.

Right now, Amazon is selling the 75-inch QLED Q80A Series TV at an all-time low, taking around $500 off the typical list price. Normally $2,700, you can pick up the TV — which was released earlier this year — for just $2,198. Better yet, a few Verge staffers saw in the fine print that if you purchase it before September 30th and use the offer code B6PXLX23DQL9 at checkout, Amazon will give you $400 in credit to use on future purchases. Not a bad deal at all.

The 4K TV delivers wide viewing angles thanks to its IPS panel while producing bright and colorful images. It’s a good buy for gamers, too, who will enjoy the low input lag and support for variable refresh rate (VRR) and AMD FreeSync technology. While we haven’t tested this specific model, Reviewed notes that movie fans may not appreciate the low contrast levels or relatively lackluster local dimming feature, which can make it hard to watch HDR content or films in a dark room.

Amazon’s current deal comes just a week after the retailer also cut the price of the 55-inch model by $200, bringing it to a record low of $1,098. Other sizes are similarly discounted.

If you’re looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds, you can pick up a refurbished pair of Jabra Elite 85t for $117 at eBay through Jabra’s digital storefront with promo code SAVE15LABORDAY. They’re also currently on sale at Amazon for $180 new, meaning eBay’s refurbished discount equates to an additional $63 in savings.

Released in November, the 85t are the first pair of earbuds from Jabra to ship with active noise cancellation. In contrast to the AirPods Pro and Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds, they’re also capable of simultaneously pairing with two devices. You can also buy the Jabra Elite 75t at best Buy right now for $100, however, if you want solid noise cancellation and excellent on-earbud controls, it may be worth forking over the extra $17 for the refurbished Elite 85t. Read our review.

For a limited time, Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case is more than half off its usual price. Once again, Amazon and Best Buy are both selling the $130 case for a record low of $52. Best Buy is also throwing in a free, six-month subscription to Apple Music and Apple News Plus for new users. The case offers a decent amount of charge — Apple says you can expect “up to 50 percent” extra battery life — while boasting features such as a physical camera button and the ability to charge your iPhone and battery case simultaneously. At the same time, its soft microfiber lining gives your phone some additional protection.

