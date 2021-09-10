Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is now available for the lowest price yet in 2021

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has long been considered one of the best streaming devices on the market, especially if you’re already tapped into Amazon’s ecosystem. The arrival of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max may complicate things next month, however, if you couldn’t care less about Wi-Fi 6 and improved processing power, the current model should suffice.

As far as specs go, the last-gen Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K checks all the boxes. The 4K streamer offers everything HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10), as well as Dolby Atmos sound, access to all major streaming apps, and an Alexa-enabled remote that lets you issue commands without having to shout across your living room. Normally $50, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is now on sale at Best Buy and Amazon for $35, which is nearly the lowest price we’ve seen on the budget-friendly streaming device to date. Read our review.

The school year may have already begun, but if you’re still in need of a competent laptop with fantastic battery life, Apple’s M1-equipped MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is back down to $850 at Amazon, its lowest price to date. Our team thinks the 2020 Air is the best laptop you can buy, with lightning-fast performance, a tried-and-true clamshell design, and a battery that allows for a full day of work or play before it needs to be recharged via USB-C. Sure, Apple’s “California Streaming” event on Tuesday, September 14th, might bring a few MacBook surprises — potentially even redesigned MacBook Pros — but, in the meantime, the latest model should be more than enough for most people. Read our review.

The original HomePod may have met its demise earlier this year, but the HomePod Mini lives on. And if you’re looking to pick up Apple’s scaled-down smart speaker in lieu of an Amazon or Google device, Best Buy is currently offering the Siri-equipped HomePod Mini alongside a Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus Starter Kit for $180 at Best Buy, a healthy $30 off the bundle’s list price. The starter kit — which includes a power adapter and a Philips Hue Bridge — is also compatible with the HomePod Mini, meaning not only can it use Apple’s compact speaker to play music and answer questions, but it can control your lighting via HomeKit. Like all products in the current Philips Hue lineup, the flexible light strip can showcase an array of 16 million colors, ensuring you can always find one that strikes your mood. Read our HomePod Mini review.

If the recently announced Polaroid Go is any indication, instant cameras are far from over. And while Fujifilm might not have been in the game for quite as long as Polaroid, Fujifilm’s current Instax lineup offers a heavy dose of old-school nostalgia at a more affordable price point. Typically $88, you can pick up the Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 at Amazon today with delayed shipping for $75, the second-steepest discount it has received since its debut.

Film-wise, the battery-powered instant camera uses a larger Instax Wide film that’s about twice the size of a credit card. That means you can use it for various types of photography, whether it be fashion, landscape, or portraiture. Other noteworthy features include a tripod socket, an image finder, and a dial that allows you to better adjust the focus. It’s not as portable as some of the competition, but if you’re looking for a simple instant camera that’s cheaper than Fujifilm’s newer Instax Square SQ1, the Instax Wide 300 is a solid contender.

