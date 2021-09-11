Today is the last day to save up to $100 on Sonos speakers

If you want to save up to $100 on Sonos products, now is the time. Starting Sunday, September 12th, Sonos will be increasing its prices from $10 to $100, depending on the product, meaning today is the last day you will be able to pick up one of the company’s many smart speakers at their current price.
The Sonos Arc will jump the highest in price, going from $799 to $899. You can also expect to pay $50 more for the Sonos Five, Sonos Sub, and Sonos Amp. The Five will go for $549 instead of $499, while the $699 Sonos Sub will sell for $749 and the $649 Sonos Amp will retail at $699. Sonos will also increase the prices of the Sonos One and One SL by $20, and the company will tack on an additional $10 to the portable Sonos Roam, offering it for $179 instead of $169.
The table below breaks down the forthcoming price hikes in more detail.
Sonos September 12th price increases
|Product
|Current price
|Price as of 9/12
|Price increase
|One
|$199.00
|$219.00
|$20.00
|One SL
|$179.00
|$199.00
|$20.00
|Five
|$499.00
|$549.00
|$50.00
|Roam
|$169.00
|$179.00
|$10.00
|Move
|$399.00
|$399.00
|$0.00
|Arc
|$799.00
|$899.00
|$100.00
|Sub
|$699.00
|$749.00
|$50.00
|Port
|$449.00
|$449.00
|$0.00
|Amp
|$649.00
|$699.00
|$50.00
|Boost
|$99.00
|$99.00
|$0.00
If you want a laptop that’s similar in quality to the HP Envy x360 13, HP’s new Pavilion Aero 13 is a solid option, even when it’s not on sale. Today, however, with HP’s extended Labor Day promotion going on, it’s a must-buy. Right now, HP is selling the Pavilion Aero 13 with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for $703 with promo code HP21LDS5, nearly $50 off the configuration’s typical list price. Note that you’ll need to customize the laptop to have the specs above before you add it to cart.
In our review — which was based on a similar configuration — we dubbed the high-quality budget laptop “the first premium Pavilion,” namely because it comes with features typically found in more premium Windows devices, such as 10-hour battery life. In fact, its 16:10 screen is brighter than the one found on the more expensive Spectre model. It’s also incredibly lightweight, and comes with a powerful eight-core processor.
Right now at Amazon, you can save $150 on our pick for the best sounding noise-canceling headphones for non-Apple users, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless. Comfortable and stylish, we found the headphones offer detailed, bass-rich sound. They provide 17 hours of playback time per charge, too, as well as convenient features like ambient passthrough and a customizable EQ. Given these perks, they’re an excellent choice for those who don’t want to fork out twice as much for Apple’s luxe AirPods Max, our top pick for best noise-canceling headphones when it comes to sound quality. Normally $400, Amazon’s current discount brings them down to $250, an all-time low. Read our review.
Whether you’re working in the office or at home, a good monitor can make a world of difference. Thankfully, Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor is on sale for a limited time at Amazon for $530 instead of $600, its best price to date.
Described as a “TV for your PC,” the M7 Smart Monitor can stream HDR10 content via your Wi-Fi network from apps such as Netflix and Hulu, without needing external devices. The 43-inch monitor also features a healthy range of ports and support for AirPlay 2, as well as a voice-enabled remote control that works with Google Assistant and Alexa; you can even mount the display to your wall or a monitor arm via Vesa mounts, if desired.
Now that Amazon has introduced the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, retailers are starting to slash the price of older streaming devices to some of this year’s best prices. Right now, for instance, you can pick up the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon and Best Buy for $35 instead of $50, the lowest price we’ve seen on the capable streamer outside of Amazon Prime Day. The older, 4K-ready device comes with an Alexa voice remote, as well as support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos. It doesn’t, however, feature Wi-Fi 6 support like the newer Max model. Read our review.