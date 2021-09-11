Today is the last day to save up to $100 on Sonos speakers

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you want to save up to $100 on Sonos products, now is the time. Starting Sunday, September 12th, Sonos will be increasing its prices from $10 to $100, depending on the product, meaning today is the last day you will be able to pick up one of the company’s many smart speakers at their current price.

The Sonos Arc will jump the highest in price, going from $799 to $899. You can also expect to pay $50 more for the Sonos Five, Sonos Sub, and Sonos Amp. The Five will go for $549 instead of $499, while the $699 Sonos Sub will sell for $749 and the $649 Sonos Amp will retail at $699. Sonos will also increase the prices of the Sonos One and One SL by $20, and the company will tack on an additional $10 to the portable Sonos Roam, offering it for $179 instead of $169.

The table below breaks down the forthcoming price hikes in more detail.

Sonos September 12th price increases Product Current price Price as of 9/12 Price increase Product Current price Price as of 9/12 Price increase One $199.00 $219.00 $20.00 One SL $179.00 $199.00 $20.00 Five $499.00 $549.00 $50.00 Roam $169.00 $179.00 $10.00 Move $399.00 $399.00 $0.00 Arc $799.00 $899.00 $100.00 Sub $699.00 $749.00 $50.00 Port $449.00 $449.00 $0.00 Amp $649.00 $699.00 $50.00 Boost $99.00 $99.00 $0.00

Sonos One $200 The Sonos One emits detailed, full-bodied sound. The compact smart speaker also features good voice microphones, integrates with existing Sonos systems, and supports a wide range of music services. $200 at Best Buy

Sonos Arc $800 With Dolby Atmos support and plenty of features, the Sonos Arc is a forward-thinking soundbar that can trounce any TV — and many dedicated speakers — when it comes to sound quality. $800 at Best Buy

Sonos Roam $170 The Sonos Roam is a truly portable Sonos speaker with a rugged design that’s built to withstand the elements. It also features wireless charging and supports AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Google Assistant. $170 at Best Buy

If you want a laptop that’s similar in quality to the HP Envy x360 13, HP’s new Pavilion Aero 13 is a solid option, even when it’s not on sale. Today, however, with HP’s extended Labor Day promotion going on, it’s a must-buy. Right now, HP is selling the Pavilion Aero 13 with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for $703 with promo code HP21LDS5, nearly $50 off the configuration’s typical list price. Note that you’ll need to customize the laptop to have the specs above before you add it to cart.

In our review — which was based on a similar configuration — we dubbed the high-quality budget laptop “the first premium Pavilion,” namely because it comes with features typically found in more premium Windows devices, such as 10-hour battery life. In fact, its 16:10 screen is brighter than the one found on the more expensive Spectre model. It’s also incredibly lightweight, and comes with a powerful eight-core processor.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 $703

$940

26% off Similar in many ways to the more expensive Envy x360 13, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is a high-quality budget laptop that’s both incredibly light and powerful. Right now, you can save roughly $240 on the upgraded configuration with promo code HP21LDS5. $703 at HP

Right now at Amazon, you can save $150 on our pick for the best sounding noise-canceling headphones for non-Apple users, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless. Comfortable and stylish, we found the headphones offer detailed, bass-rich sound. They provide 17 hours of playback time per charge, too, as well as convenient features like ambient passthrough and a customizable EQ. Given these perks, they’re an excellent choice for those who don’t want to fork out twice as much for Apple’s luxe AirPods Max, our top pick for best noise-canceling headphones when it comes to sound quality. Normally $400, Amazon’s current discount brings them down to $250, an all-time low. Read our review.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless $250

$400

38% off Sennheiser’s premium noise-canceling headphones offer lush comfort, rich sound with plenty of bass, and a timeless design. $250 at Amazon

Whether you’re working in the office or at home, a good monitor can make a world of difference. Thankfully, Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor is on sale for a limited time at Amazon for $530 instead of $600, its best price to date.

Described as a “TV for your PC,” the M7 Smart Monitor can stream HDR10 content via your Wi-Fi network from apps such as Netflix and Hulu, without needing external devices. The 43-inch monitor also features a healthy range of ports and support for AirPlay 2, as well as a voice-enabled remote control that works with Google Assistant and Alexa; you can even mount the display to your wall or a monitor arm via Vesa mounts, if desired.

Samsung Smart Monitor Samsung 43-inch M7 Smart Monitor $530

$600

12% off Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor can stream HDR10 content via your Wi-Fi from apps like Netflix and comes with built-in AirPlay 2. $530 at Amazon

Now that Amazon has introduced the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, retailers are starting to slash the price of older streaming devices to some of this year’s best prices. Right now, for instance, you can pick up the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon and Best Buy for $35 instead of $50, the lowest price we’ve seen on the capable streamer outside of Amazon Prime Day. The older, 4K-ready device comes with an Alexa voice remote, as well as support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos. It doesn’t, however, feature Wi-Fi 6 support like the newer Max model. Read our review.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $35

$50

31% off Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K packs 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, along with an Alexa-enabled voice remote that controls most TV sets. Its audio output is capable of Dolby Atmos, too, and the compact device supports Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video, and all the major services. $35 at Amazon

$35 at Best Buy